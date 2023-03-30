Javer, Six Consecutive Years of Being Distinguished as a Socially Responsible Company

On February 27, Javer was distinguished anew as a socially responsible company after appearing on the preliminary list of recipient firms of the 2023 ESR Distinction (ESR is the Spanish acronym for corporate social responsibility), to companies with sound CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) practices. This is the sixth time in a row that the Construction Firm achieves this accolade.

The renewal of its ESR Badge is a new demonstration of Javer's unwavering commitment to sustainability. In recent years, the Company has intensified its ESG efforts, adopting a CSR model aligned with the ISO 26000 standard, to identify areas of impact and prepare comprehensive solutions that contribute to: i) ensuring the well-being of its associates; ii) environmental preservation; and iii) making a positive impact on society.

For the first objective, the Company follows a three-pronged approach: Training and Talent Development; Occupational Health and Safety; and Job Satisfaction. Through this, the Company fosters a healthy & safe work environment that utterly promotes gender equality and equal opportunities, for its associates to grow as professionals while enjoying competitive salaries and benefits.

On the environmental front, Javer counts on various initiatives that invite its associates and the public to join the fight against climate change, highlighting its traditional tree planting and flora rescue programs, as well as its recycling campaigns.

Thanks to such initiatives, Javer boasts a track record of roughly 52,000 trees planted (18,975 in 2022); over 19,000 plants rescued (1,239 in 2022); 4,690 sprouted trees (1,000 in 2022) and 1,760 sprouted cacti (1,200 in 2022); and up to 29,000 kg of recycled material (6,700 kg in 2022).

Finally, social-wise, the Housing Firm has 22 community centers distributed over the communities where it is present. These centers serve as the ideal place for Javer to conduct different activities aimed at supporting those most in need and making a positive impact in the community.

It is expected that Javer will continue on the same path, faithful to its aspiration to become a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility for the sector and the country, endorsing its status as a Socially Responsible Company year after year.

