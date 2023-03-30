16-Year-Old CEO, Model, Designer, & Influencer Kheris Rogers Shares Fashion Tips to Jumpstart Spring and Summer

Beauty has nothing to do with the outside,” When I look at myself in the mirror, I say nice things like, ‘I am smart. I am kind. I am confident.’ It’s empowering.”
— Kheris Rogers
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Teen influencer, model, fashion designer, author, singer, actress, humanitarian and CEO, Kheris Rogers is available for guest appearances and interviews April 02, 2023 through May 11, 2023 to discuss spring fashion tips, spring break looks, summer vacation beauty tips and her famous “affirmations” that serve as her “self care” beauty routine and “inner beauty” mantras.
The world took notice of (then) 10-year-old Kheris Rogers after 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys posted a picture of her on Instagram with the caption: “I love this beautiful girl @kherispoppin and I love her mission! Keep shining.”
Kheris’ mission is to empower confidence with her clothing line Flexin’ In My Complexion ™, which she was inspired to create after being teased for her dark complexion in school in Los Angeles.
Overnight, Kheris and her streetwear line, which champions self-love, self-worth and representation for Black girls and women, became a viral sensation.
Iconic celebrities and pop culture figures including Lupita Nyong’o, Alicia Keys, Whoopi Goldberg and Taraji P. Henson became some of the young fashionista's earliest supporters. Represented by LA Models, Kheris made history as one of the youngest designers to ever debut her line at NY Fashion Week.
Now, at age 16, the Los Angeles native and fashion influencer is launching her new spring line “Give Them Their Flowers” in April and bringing juicy fashion tips to boot for her followers. Check out @kherispoppin & @officialflexininmycomplexion FlexininMyComplexion.com, as well as the Kheris Rogers Foundation, for the “inner beauty glow up”.
“Beauty has nothing to do with the outside,” Kheris said. “It has to do with your inside by being nice, smart, creative. Being beautiful means confidently knowing that you’re enough just the way you are. When I look at myself in the mirror, I say nice things like, ‘I am smart. I am kind. I am confident.’ It’s empowering.”
To request an interview, please email jeanine@jcec.com or text 213-399-5301.
Follow, Like & Comment:
Kheris Rogers (@KherisPoppin) / Twitter
Kheris Roger (@kherispoppin) • Instagram
Flexin’ In My Complexion (@officialflexininmycomplexion) • Instagram
ABOUT KHERIS
Kheris Rogers is a model, dancer, singer, actress, CEO, philanthropist and the world's youngest designer to ever showcase her clothing line, Flexin' In My Complexion at New York Fashion Week.
Kheris started her now-famed clothing line after years of being bullied in school because of her dark skin complexion.
Her story of how she turned lemons into lemonade has been televised by NBC, CBS, and The Steve Harvey Show.
Her designs have been worn by cultural icons including Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Waithe, Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson and Alicia Keys.
Kheris was named by LeBron James as one of the strongest women who inspired him to create his Nike shoe Lebron XVI.
Kheris has been featured on Teen Vogue's “21 Under 21 list” and is part of the girl group Run the World. Kheris continues to use her platform to speak out against bullying and to uplift Black girls and young people everywhere. She recently authored children’s book, “Shine Bright” as a guide for kids who encounter bullying to believe in themselves even when the world doesn’t.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Jeanine Taylor
Flexin in My Complexion
+1 213-399-5301
pressdeadline@gmail.com