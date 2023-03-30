Cloud Kitchen Market : Rise in demand for online food delivery and increase in demand for international cuisine

Cloud Kitchen Market 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in number of young populations, change in taste preference of consumers that boosted the demand for online food delivery services, and increase in disposable income have boosted the growth of the global cloud kitchen market.

Cloud Kitchen Market by Type (Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary/Shared Kitchen, KitchenPods), by Product Type (Burger/Sandwich, Pizza, Pasta , Chicken, Seafood, Mexican/Asian Food, Others), by Nature (Franchised, Standalone): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" . As per the report, the global cloud kitchen industry was accounted for $29.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $112.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.12% from 2021 to 2030.

Cloud kitchens are also known as dark or shared kitchens. These are delivery-only kitchens that can be owned by a brand or third party working with various brands. Moreover, increase in number of young population globally, along with changing taste preferences consumers have led to rise in demand for online food delivery. Hectic life schedule and rise in consumer disposable income are the major factors that propel the growth of the cloud kitchen industry. Furthermore, increase in use of smart phones, rise in literacy, and easy access to the internet has made ordering food easier. Now a days, food restaurants are tying up with online food service sites such as Zomato for delivery of food and to increase their sales. Moreover, online food delivery services also provide lots of offers, which attracts consumers and helps in increasing the consumer base. Hence, effective offers and good customer service boosts growth of the cloud kitchen market.

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, all brick-and-mortar restaurants suffered losses. Moreover, the strict lockdown regulation prevented consumers from dining at restaurants.

However, many conventional restaurants became cloud kitchens due to lockdown restrictions and increase in demand for online food delivery.

Rise in demand for online food delivery and increase in demand for international cuisine are the factors that drive the growth of the cloud kitchen market globally. However, rise in concerns regarding health issues impedes the market growth”

The cloud kitchen market is segmented into type, product type, nature, and region. By type, the market is categorized into kitchen, commissary/shared kitchen, and kitchenpods. By product type, it is categorized into burger/sandwich, pizza/pasta, chicken, seafood, Mexican/Asian food, and others. By nature, it is bifurcated into franchised and standalone. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand & New Zealand, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Key Findings of the Study

· By type, the independent cloud kitchen segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the cloud kitchen market forecast period.

· By product type, the burger/sandwich segment accounted for highest share in the cloud kitchen market growth in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.70% from 2021 to 2030.

· By nature, the franchised segment led the global cloud kitchen market demand in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

· By region, North America accounted for the highest cloud kitchen market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.92%.

Key players operating in the cloud kitchen market analysis include Dahmakan, DoorDash, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Keatz, Kitchen United, Kitopi Catering Services LLC, Rebel Foods, Starbucks Corporation, Swiggy, and Zomato.

