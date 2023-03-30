Growth Opportunities in North American Passenger Vehicle Connected Services 2022: OEMs Focus on Convenience to Enhance EV and Autonomous Vehicle Customer Experience

There were 2,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,348 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in North American Passenger Vehicle Connected Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American connected car market is incorporating technologically advanced services into vehicles. By initiating connected services, such as vehicle DTC and eCall, into the present-day remote car-to-home and biometric authentications, automakers focus on increasing awareness of these services among users to improve connected vehicle penetration.
With the shift in vehicle usage during the pandemic, automakers have quickly changed business models, particularly across premium OEMs, to adopt a feature-on-demand post-service trial period; however, the mass market still relies on active subscribers.
The North American connected car report discusses OEMs with the highest sales in North America, focusing on embedded and tethered connectivity. The connected services provided by each OEM are categorized into 8 segments.
The growing market of connected services will influence the support for electric vehicle (EV) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) adoption by aiding remote services, such as EV charging status and control, charging station availability, drive monitoring, and map data and intelligent traffic management. Connected car data is crucial for smart cities and the autonomous era, as it conveys vehicle and consumer usage.
While the US and Canada are predominant in contributing to the revenue of connected cars in North America, Mexico is in tandem with smartphone integrations, such as CarPlay and Android Auto, and embedded services.
