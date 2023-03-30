Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 30, 2023

There were 2,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,332 in the last 365 days.
Vancouver, British Columbia
Private meetings.
9:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, to discuss how the budget will grow Canada's clean economy and make life more affordable for Canadians.
To register for the event, visit: https://www.boardoftrade.com/events/individual-events/2350-7604.
Notes for media:
Surrey, British Columbia
11:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a clean electricity research and development facility and meet with workers. She will be joined by the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.
Notes for media:
12:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability to discuss the budget's transformative investments to build Canada's clean economy, fight climate change, and create new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses. She will be joined by the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.
Notes for media:
1:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.
Closed to media.
3:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade, to discuss how the budget will grow Canada's clean economy and make life more affordable for Canadians.
To register for the event, visit: https://business.businessinsurrey.com/events/details/march-30-2023-2023-federal-budget-with-deputy-prime-minister-and-minister-of-finance-chrystia-freeland-12914?calendarMonth=2023-03-01.
Notes for media:
