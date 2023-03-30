Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 30, 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia


Private meetings.


9:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, to discuss how the budget will grow Canada's clean economy and make life more affordable for Canadians.



To register for the event, visit: https://www.boardoftrade.com/events/individual-events/2350-7604.



Notes for media:

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Victor Young at media@boardoftrade.com.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m.

Surrey, British Columbia


11:30 a.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a clean electricity research and development facility and meet with workers. She will be joined by the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.



Notes for media:

  • Photo opportunity only.
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m.

12:30 p.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability to discuss the budget's transformative investments to build Canada's clean economy, fight climate change, and create new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses. She will be joined by the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.



Closed to media.


3:00 p.m.   

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade, to discuss how the budget will grow Canada's clean economy and make life more affordable for Canadians.



To register for the event, visit: https://business.businessinsurrey.com/events/details/march-30-2023-2023-federal-budget-with-deputy-prime-minister-and-minister-of-finance-chrystia-freeland-12914?calendarMonth=2023-03-01.



Notes for media:

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to register by emailing anita@businessinsurrey.com.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:45 p.m.

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 30, 2023

