MTCH LAWSUIT FILED: Jakubowitz Law Pursues Claims on Behalf of MATCH GROUP, INC. Shareholders

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Match Group, Inc. MTCH.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/match-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=37878&from=5

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Match common stock between November 3, 2021, through January 31, 2023.

Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 5, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Match Group, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not effectively executing on Tinder's new product initiatives; (2) as a result, the Company was not on track to deliver Tinder's planned product initiatives in 2022; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160509