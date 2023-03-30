Tekniam Announces Support for the 2023 Best Ranger Competition

Tekniam, a leading provider of last mile internet solutions, announces its support for the 2023 Best Ranger Competition. The 2023 Best Ranger Competition is the 39th annual celebration of this grueling competition.

DENVER, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its support for the Best Ranger event, Tekniam will provide a range of technology solutions to enable the live streaming of Best Ranger events. These solutions include custom software applications, data management tools, and other technology resources that will be used by event organizers and participants.

The Best Ranger Competition was started in 1982 after Dick Leandri found a way to honor his personal friend and Ranger legend, Lieutenant General (R) David E. Grange, Jr. This year's Best Ranger is scheduled for April 14-16, 2023 with the theme of Memorialization and Modernization.

The event tests the physical and mental endurance of Ranger teams as they navigate a challenging course that includes a variety of tasks and obstacles over the course of three days.

"Tekniam is honored to support the Best Ranger Competition and the brave soldiers who participate," said Andrew Heaton, President & CEO of Tekniam. "We are proud to lend our expertise in technology solutions to help make this year's Best Ranger competition a huge success."

Tekniam has a long-standing commitment to supporting the military and its personnel. The company has provided technology solutions and support to various military organizations, including the United States Army, since its founding. Its Emergency Military Broadband capabilities are flexible, reliable and affordable.

Major General (R) David Grange, Chairman of the Tekniam Board of Directors, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's involvement in the Best Ranger Competition, stating, "Tekniam's commitment to providing the very best last mile connectivity is second to none. We are proud to support the Best Ranger Competition with our cutting edge technology."

Tekniam's last-mile wireless internet solutions and capabilities using fiber, cellular, and satellite technologies as "backhauls" are ideal for many rural areas, law enforcement, military, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and emergency disaster relief efforts. The company's technology is designed to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity in challenging environments, which is critical for maintaining communication during emergencies.

About Tekniam: Tekniam was founded in 2021 to bring connectivity to the most remote locations in the world. Born out of a partnership with GBA, an engineering, architectural, construction, and technology firm, Tekniam provides advanced telecommunications solutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO; Tekniam has domestic offices in Lenexa, KS; Orlando, FL and Charlotte, NC.

Tekniam provides a broad range of wireless Internet solutions for remote locations, the military, law enforcement, emergency management and non-governmental organizations.

