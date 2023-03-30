Keller Rohrback L.L.P.: Preliminary Approval Granted in Historic Facebook Privacy Settlement

Today Judge Chhabria granted preliminary approval of the $725 million settlement in In re: Facebook, Inc. Consumer Privacy User Profile Litig., the class action arising out of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. To date, this is the largest privacy class action settlement in the United States. Co-Lead Counsel Derek Loeser of Keller Rohrback L.L.P. and Lesley Weaver of Bleichmar Fonti & Auld L.L.P. are pleased that the Court has preliminarily approved this historic privacy settlement of claims against Facebook and look forward to completing the approval process as quickly as possible.

Keller Rohrback attorneys for the plaintiffs are: Derek Loeser, Lynn Sarko, Cari Campen Laufenberg, David Ko, Ben Gould, Chris Springer, Adele Daniel, and Emma Wright. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld attorneys are Lesley Weaver, Anne Davis, Matt Melamed, Angelica Ornelas, and Josh Samra.

About Keller Rohrback L.L.P.

Keller Rohrback has a long track record of success with data privacy litigation, including serving in leadership roles in the Facebook privacy case, T-Mobile Data Breach case, Blackbaud Data Breach case, as well as the Sony Pictures, 21st Century Oncology and Experian data breach cases.

Keller Rohrback, with offices in New York, Seattle, Phoenix, Oakland, Missoula, Portland, and Santa Barbara, serves as lead and co-lead counsel in class actions throughout the country. Our Complex Litigation Group is proud to offer its expertise to clients nationwide, and our trial lawyers have obtained judgments and settlements on behalf of clients in excess of $75 billion dollars.

About Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld was founded eight years ago to focus on high impact, complex litigation. In that short time, BFA has recovered more than two billion dollars for consumers, small businesses, state and state subdivisions, and institutional investors. BFA successfully prosecutes consumer, antitrust, securities, and corporate governance actions, and its lawyers have won numerous awards and accolades for their work. BFA has offices in New York, NY, Oakland, CA, and Toronto, Canada.

