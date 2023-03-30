Toshiba Releases 150V N-channel Power MOSFET with Industry-leading[1] Low On-resistance and Improved Reverse Recovery Characteristics that Help Increase the Efficiency of Power Supplies

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched a 150V N-channel power MOSFET "TPH9R00CQ5," which uses the latest[2] generation U-MOSX-H process, for switching power supplies of industrial equipment, such as that used in data centers and communications base stations. Shipments start today.

TPH9R00CQ5 features an industry-leading[1] low drain-source On-resistance of 9.0mΩ (max), approximately a 42% reduction from Toshiba's existing product, "TPH1500CNH1[3]." Compared with Toshiba's existing product "TPH9R00CQH[4]," the reverse recovery charge is reduced by about 74% and the reverse recovery[5] time by about 44%, both key reverse recovery characteristics for synchronous rectification applications. Used in synchronous rectification applications[6], the new product reduces the power loss of switching power supplies and helps improve efficiency. Furthermore, compared to TPH9R00CQH, the new product reduces spike voltage generated during switching, helping lower the EMI of power supplies.

The product uses the popular, surface-mount-type SOP Advance(N) package.

Toshiba also offers tools that support circuit design for switching power supplies. Alongside the G0 SPICE model, which verifies circuit function in a short time, highly accurate G2 SPICE models, which accurately reproduce transient characteristics, are now available.

Toshiba has also developed "1 kW Non-Isolated Buck-Boost DC-DC Converter for Telecommunications Equipment" and "Three-phase Multi Level Inverter using MOSFET" reference designs that utilize the new product. They are available on Toshiba's website from today. The new product can also be utilized for the already published "1 kW Full-Bridge DC-DC Converter" reference design.

Toshiba will continue to expand its lineup of power MOSFETs that reduce power loss, increase the efficiency of power supplies, and help to improve equipment efficiency.

Applications

Power supplies of industrial equipment, such as that used in data centers and communications base stations.

Switching power supplies (high efficiency DC-DC converters, etc.)

Features

Industry-leading [1] low On-resistance: R DS(ON) =9.0mΩ (max) (V GS =10V)

low On-resistance: R =9.0mΩ (max) (V =10V) Industry-leading [1] low reverse recovery charge: Q rr =34nC (typ.) (-dI DR /dt=100A/μs)

low reverse recovery charge: Q =34nC (typ.) (-dI /dt=100A/μs) Industry-leading [1] fast reverse recovery time: t rr =40ns (typ.) (-dI DR /dt=100A/μs)

fast reverse recovery time: t =40ns (typ.) (-dI /dt=100A/μs) High channel temperature rating: T ch (max)=175°C

Notes:

[1] As of March 2023, comparison with other 150V products. Toshiba survey.

[2] As of March 2023.

[3] A 150V product using the existing generation process U-MOSVIII-H

[4] A product using the same generation process as TPH9R00CQ5 and featuring the same voltage and On-resistance

[5] A switching action in which the MOSFET body diode switches from forward to reverse biased.

[6] If the new product is used in a circuit that does not perform the reverse-recovery operation, the power loss is equivalent to that of TPH9R00CQH.

Main Specifications (T a =25°C unless otherwise specified) Part number TPH9R00CQ5 Absolute maximum ratings Drain-source voltage V DSS (V) 150 Drain current (DC) I D (A) T c =25°C 64 Channel temperature T ch (°C) 175 Electrical characteristics Drain-source On-resistance R DS(ON) max (mΩ) V GS =10V 9.0 V GS =8V 11.0 Total gate charge Q g typ. (nC) 44 Gate switch charge Q SW typ. (nC) 11.7 Output charge Q oss typ. (nC) 87 Input capacitance C iss typ. (pF) 3500 Reverse recovery time t rr typ. (ns) -dI DR /dt=100A/μs 40 Reverse recovery charge Q rr typ. (nC) 34 Package Name SOP Advance(N) Size typ. (mm) 4.9 x 6.1 x 1.0 Sample Check & Availability Buy Online

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company's 23,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 850-billion yen (US$7.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

