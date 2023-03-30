CDNetworks and VSTV K+ Partner to Elevate the Experience of Premium OTT Services in Vietnam

There were 2,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,401 in the last 365 days.
CDNetworks is proud to announce that we have partnered with VSTV K+ to deliver interactive, seamless live streaming user experiences throughout Vietnam.
SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, an APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, is proud to announce its new partnership with Vietnam Satellite Digital Television (VSTV K+), the largest TV operator in Vietnam, to bolster its OTT business using our Media Acceleration Live Broadcast solution.
As Vietnam's leading premium pay TV service, offering unique and exclusive content backed by a rich infrastructure, VSTV K+ is dedicated to delivering quality entertainment to every Vietnamese family. CDNetworks enables the VSTV K+ OTT business to deliver real-time streaming and interactive viewing experiences to Vietnamese users using our industry-leading content delivery network (CDN) and powerful video streaming capabilities.
Key benefits that CDNetworks brings to VSTV K+ OTT business
On a larger scale, CDNetworks remains committed to improving our delivery capacity throughout Southeast Asia (SSEA). In 2022, we affirmed our industry-leading content acceleration and media acceleration services at SSEA. CDNetworks has also expanded content delivery capacities in Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.
"CDNetworks provides excellent service," said Nguyen Manh Toan, Head of OTT at VSTV (K+). "In particular, the playback of CDNetworks' streaming service is extremely smooth. They truly are experts when it comes to media delivery."
Nguyen Minh Duc, OTT Operation Manager at VSTV (K+) also commented on collaborating with CDNetworks. "One thing that impressed me about working with CDNetworks is how they scheduled the necessary bandwidth resources in advance and supported us whenever we needed help. We consider CDNetworks part of our team, assisting us every step of the way and monitoring our live streaming for every game night."
About CDNetworks
As the APAC-leading network with over 2800 global Points of Presence and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks embraces the new era of Edge and takes it to the next level by using the Edge as a service to deliver the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, zero trust security, and colocation services — all of which are uniquely designed to spur business innovation. To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn
About VSTV K+
Established in May 2009, Vietnam Satellite Digital Television (VSTV) is a joint venture between two main leading partners in the field of television i.e. CANAL+ and VTV. CANAL+ is a global top player in the area of premium content production, the creation of thematic and free to air channels as well as the bundling and distribution of Pay TV services in France and other major markets around the globe. VTV is the national television broadcaster for Vietnam. With K+, the commercial trademark, VSTV offers Premium pay TV services for all family members offering exclusive contents, diversified thematic channels, nation-wide coverage, HD quality signal with multiple packages on different platforms such as satellite TV, OTT (internet), and co-distribution with partners.
Media Contact
CDNetworks Co. Ltd
media@cdnetworks.com
www.cdnetworks.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdnetworks-and-vstv-k-partner-to-elevate-the-experience-of-premium-ott-services-in-vietnam-301784150.html
SOURCE CDNetworks