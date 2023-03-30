New Scientific Evidence Shows Link Between Poor Air Quality and Osteoporosis, Air Filtration Professionals Explain

In a new resource, air filtration professionals from Camfil explain the implications of the new study’s findings and what can be done to combat the risk of osteoporosis.

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is widely accepted that air pollution exposure affects lung and heart health in both the long-term and the short-term, but new evidence continues to show that the health effects of air pollution extend far beyond the cardiorespiratory system. A new study published in the Lancet (an internationally respected scientific journal) has discovered a link between air pollution exposure and osteoporosis.

“The study revealed a link between air pollution exposure and bone deterioration, with nitrogen oxides having the biggest impact on bone strength,” says air filtration professional Mark Davidson, “In fact, the rate at which participants’ bones deteriorate when regularly exposed to nitrogen is twice as high as the rate attributable to natural aging processes.”

The resource discusses:

How does air quality affect bone density?

Who is at greatest risk for osteoporosis?

What indoor air pollutants have the greatest impact on bone density?

What pollutants are commonly found indoors?

How do you combat the health effects of indoor air pollution with air filters?

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

