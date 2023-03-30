Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,385 in the last 365 days.

Mitsubishi Electric, ME Innovation Fund Invests in SCADAfence Ltd.

Strengthening of the OT security platform for the manufacturing industry which enables user to reveal network vulnerabilities and threats by automatically

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that its ME Innovation Fund has invested in SCADAfence Ltd., an Israeli-based startup company that provides the OT & IoT cybersecurity platform "SCADAfence Platform" as well the industry's only dedicated GRC platform, "Governance Portal", as the third investment.

SCADAfence provides visibility to networks that support industrial systems and critical infrastructure, in an age where various types of malware, are threatening industrial systems and critical infrastructure, frequently shutting down their control systems and causing serious incidents. To counter such risks, SCADAfence automatically recognizes and visualizes devices connected to a network and can reveal network vulnerabilities and threats against it. In addition to detecting not only the invasion of malware and unauthorized operations but even shadow IoT threats that devices or sensors which are connected to the network without formal authorization.

Mitsubishi Electric will work with SCADAfence to accelerate the strengthening of its OT security platform for the manufacturing industry and aim to develop its business by offering a safe and secure product line that complies with international standards (IEC 62443) and other regulations.

Elad Ben Meir, CEO of SCADAfence Ltd., said: "Industries are seeking advanced and secure networks that provide protection against security risks such as the threat of cyber attacks and data leakage. We will deliver the best possible solutions to our customers by leveraging our abundant experience in the OT & IoT cyber security field and our extensive knowledge of stable industrial system operations."

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005459/en/

You just read:

Mitsubishi Electric, ME Innovation Fund Invests in SCADAfence Ltd.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more