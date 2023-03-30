FEMA Seeks College Students for Internship in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico –The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Caribbean Area Office (CAO) in Puerto Rico is seeking college students interested in participating in its Professional Training Program. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 31, 2023.

Students interested in participating of this work experience with the federal government must be bilingual and enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate university program. In addition, they must have U.S. citizenship and pass a qualification and interview process, as well as a background investigation.

Candidates will be selected based on their dedication to public service, their efforts to make a difference in their communities, and their potential for national leadership in emergency preparedness.

By joining this program, college students will have an opportunity to learn about the roles of emergency management officials as they help their communities become safer and better prepared for various types of hazards. The program has a minimum requirement of 15 hours per week.

The program will last one semester, where students will collaborate with FEMA personnel in Puerto Rico to develop projects that promote preparedness at the local and national levels, as well as the implementation of the individual assistance program. They will also share with leaders from other federal and Puerto Rico government agencies, as well as non-profit organizations. This is an unpaid internship program, but participants will be provided with the necessary equipment to complete their program-related tasks.

Those interested in participating should send their resume and cover letter to fema-prcao-prepares@fema.dhs.gov on or by midnight, March 31, 2023. Selected students will be announced in June after the vetting process is completed. For more information, send an email to fema-prcao-prepares@fema.dhs.gov.

