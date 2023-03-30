Mangalore University and Numero Uno Partners launch Career Center to help Student Placements and Career Development

Mangalore University launches Career Center in association with Numero Uno Partners
MANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mangalore University, in partnership with Numero Uno Partners, has announced the launch of the Mangalore University Career Center (MUCC), a specialist digital platform that aims to facilitate student profile building and placements by integrating the career ecosystem. The platform connects the university, colleges, students, corporates, course providers, certification agencies, assessment service providers, and other allied partners and enables meaningful engagement towards facilitating student career development and outcomes.
Dignitaries on stage at the launch event included Dr. P. Subramanya Yadapadithaya, Vice Chancellor, Mangalore University; Dr. Kishore Kumar C K, Registrar, Mangalore University; Shri. U T Khader, MLA, Mangalore; Shri. Ravindra Rai, Advocate and Ex-Syndicate Member, Mangalore University; Shri. Shivabasava Chinivalar, Managing Director, Numero Uno Partners Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore; and Shri. Rajeev Menon, Academic Director & Expert, Numero Uno Partners Pvt. Ltd.
Numero Uno Partners is a one-stop-solution for innovative SMEs and Startups to scale up their business through collaborations and partnerships that are essential both for business survival as well as sustainable business growth. The company leverages its synergies of scale to enable cost and time-efficient access for these companies to investors, end customers, government entities, and other ecosystem partners. Education is a key focus sector wherein they work with innovative companies in the conventional education as well as new age ed-tech domains, and connect them with schools, colleges, and universities towards building their brand and growing their business.
The Mangalore University Career Center (MUCC) is an integrated AI-based digital platform that addresses multiple pain points of key stakeholders in the academic ecosystem. The platform seeks to resolve multiple issues faced by students like lack of awareness about relevant fresher roles and their potential fitment, limited access to skill and competency building avenues, inability to apply for job roles put up by recruiters at the University level and others. The platform also helps corporates by reducing the cost and effort of hiring and training freshers, as well as accessing bright students in Tier-2 colleges with requisite job-ready skills. Higher Education Institutions benefit from the platform by being able to access, monitor, and facilitate job-relevant skill enhancement of students, designing curriculum in line with changing industry trends, and leveraging the synergy of access to recruiters at the university level. Career ecosystem partners can showcase their products and services to the student and academic community, as well as understand the learning outcomes and industry acceptance of their products and services in a transparent manner.
Students are the primary beneficiaries of the MUCC platform, and a comprehensive suite of features have been designed to maximise value for them. The student can build a comprehensive and validated skills and competency profile encompassing academic marks, skill certifications, academic and industry projects, internships, paper presentations, thematic events, extra-curricular activities and more. They can also access a curated set of online and on-ground courses and trainings for skill-building. Students can take up skill assessments by leading players and showcase the same in their profile. The holistic profile thus built, can be matched and showcased when they apply for jobs from multiple recruiters on the platform. Additional features like mentor listing and AI-based job readiness measurement of students will soon be introduced.
There are more than 1,00,000 students studying across colleges affiliated to Mangalore University. The Mangalore University Career Centre, managed by Numero Uno Partners and supported by Mangalore University, is all geared to make a transformational impact on the career outcomes of these students.
