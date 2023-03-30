SAY NO TO CASINO AT COLISEUM SITE

ROOSEVELT, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STOP THE CASINO RALLY!!!
MARK YOUR CALENDAR!
Join Our Next “Stop The Casino” Rally -
DATE - MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2023
TIME - 12:00 pm.
LOCATION - Nassau County Legislature to Oppose The Casino, 1550 Franklin Avenue, Mineola, NY 11501
PLEASE JOIN US! Thank You! #NoToCasinoAtColiseumSite
NO TO CASINO AT COLISEUM SITE!!!: The proposed construction of a casino at the site of Nassau Veterans Coliseum in the predominantly Black and Brown community of Uniondale, New York, would be a destructive decision that could negatively impact neighboring Hofstra University, Nassau Community College, and the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Nassau. Casinos have long-term colleagues such as gambling addiction, crime, and prostitution, that are not in the best interest of the residents of Nassau County, the students at Hofstra University, and Nassau Community College. As well as the struggling cancer patients at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Nassau. This effort could rob, rape, and ruin the lives of many broken, battered, and bruised Nassau County residents, students from home and abroad, and cancer patients, fighting the forward fight to survive.
Pastor Arthur L. Mackey Jr.
Senior Pastor
Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral
243 Rev. Dr. A. L. Mackey Sr. Avenue
Roosevelt, New York, 11575
artbren12@aol.com #NoToCasinoAtColiseumSite
Catch The Vision of Victory & Never Give Up!!!
Arthur Mackey
SAY NO TO THE CASINO CIVIC ASSOCIATION
artbren12@aol.com
Visit us on social media: Facebook
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Arthur Mackey
SAY NO TO THE CASINO CIVIC ASSOCIATION
artbren12@aol.com