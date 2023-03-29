Submit Release
FTC Testifies Before House Judiciary Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight

The Federal Trade Commission testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight on the responses the FTC has provided to the Subcommittee since the beginning of the 118th Congress.

The FTC shares lawmakers’ view that congressional oversight is vital to a well-functioning democracy and is committed to cooperating with the Committee’s efforts to seek information, consistent with the FTC’s obligation to protect ongoing agency initiatives and law enforcement efforts, the testimony states.

The written testimony is available here.

The Commission vote to approve the testimony was 3-0-1, with Commissioner Christine S. Wilson abstaining.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


