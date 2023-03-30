Harmony Biosciences Holdings: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony Biosciences" or the "Company") HRMY investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Harmony Biosciences investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.



On the 28th of March 2023, Scorpion Capital made public a report that asserts that a dozen fatalities took place during the foreign clinical trials of the drug Wakix. In addition, Scorpion Capital claims that the concealment of crucial information from the FDA would have hindered the approval of Wakix. As a result of this report, the value of the Company's shares experienced a decline.

