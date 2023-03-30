Submit Release
Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Sunbeam Products, Inc. in Florida State Court

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with experience representing clients injured from defective products. The firm has represented over 700 clients burned by exploding pressure cookers.

On Mar. 20, 2023, Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Sunbeam Products, Inc., alleging that the company manufactured a defective pressure cooker. The Plaintiff in the lawsuit, Melanie M. Putnam, alleges that the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multicooker caused her severe burn injuries.

The Complaint states that "the weak interlock design of the Subject Pressure Cooker increases the risk of 'boil over events.' These events occur due to the cooker retaining even small amounts of pressure, creating a vacuum, which causes the lid to cling to the inner pot and can lead to spill events."

According to the Complaint, the Plaintiff suffered severe burn injuries due to a vacuum created by the pressure cooker, causing a "spill event."

Questions About a Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review.

If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively filing new pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/crock-pot-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnsonbecker-files-lawsuit-against-sunbeam-products-inc-in-florida-state-court-301785321.html

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

