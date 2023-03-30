Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Sunbeam Products, Inc. in Florida State Court

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with experience representing clients injured from defective products. The firm has represented over 700 clients burned by exploding pressure cookers.

On Mar. 20, 2023, Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Sunbeam Products, Inc., alleging that the company manufactured a defective pressure cooker. The Plaintiff in the lawsuit, Melanie M. Putnam, alleges that the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multicooker caused her severe burn injuries.

The Complaint states that "the weak interlock design of the Subject Pressure Cooker increases the risk of 'boil over events.' These events occur due to the cooker retaining even small amounts of pressure, creating a vacuum, which causes the lid to cling to the inner pot and can lead to spill events."

According to the Complaint, the Plaintiff suffered severe burn injuries due to a vacuum created by the pressure cooker, causing a "spill event."

