Digital Solutions Practice Contributing Significantly to GRM South America Growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRM Information Management is enjoying significant growth of its digital solutions business in South America. With established operations in Brazil, Colombia and Peru, across a total of six major metros, GRM continues to expand its digital business among both existing and new clients.

The GRM South America operations have been successful in introducing a broad variety of digital solutions previously adopted by U.S. clients across vertical markets. With the capture, structuring and automated flow of data as the basis of most solutions, GRM South America has been particularly successful in securing partnerships in the Healthcare, Energy and Banking industries.

GRM Global CEO, Avner Schneur states, "We've experienced significant success in South America since establishing operations there in 2014. We quickly built a very successful document storage business. But, over the last several years, volumes of companies are seeking out and adopting our automation solutions; including a suite of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services that we deliver."

BPO services are a natural marriage of GRM's document storage and scanning capabilities and its advanced digital automation solutions. GRM is able to build end-to-end processes, where important paper documents such as patient records and high-value financial transactions can be secured, scanned, auto-indexed and leveraged to drive workflow automation in an increasingly digital environment. In addition to high value processes and documents being processed more efficiently and quickly, all of these documents and processes become more easily reported upon and better understood with advanced analytics functions applied.

About GRM

GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and enterprise content management (ECM) solutions. GRM's robust, cloud-based content services platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, higher education, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.

GRM maintains offices in 14 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Jundiai, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.

