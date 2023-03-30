TAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TAL Education Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") TAL in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TAL securities between June 14, 2022 and March 14, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 28, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was still providing K9 Academic AST Services; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TAL shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

