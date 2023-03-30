HARMONY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Harmony Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") HRMY on behalf of Harmony stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Harmony has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 28, 2023, Scorpion Capital ("Scorpion") published a short report on Harmony, which Scorpion described as "[o]ne of the most thoroughly corrupt healthcare schemes in recent years, deserving of criminal and political scrutiny". Scorpion described "Harmony's drug Wakix (pitolisant) [as] a repeat of the Seldane (terfenadine) saga, another histamine antagonist that the FDA pulled from the market and which is the poster child for cardiac toxicity via fatal QT prolongation/arrhythmia." Scorpion asserted that it "obtained dozens of serious adverse event reports from the FDA via Freedom of Information Act requests filed over several months, and they paint a devastating picture of the drug's risk to even young, otherwise healthy patients, including a recent sudden cardiac death, 2 weeks after starting Wakix on the day it was titrated to the highest dose."

On this news, Harmony's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 28, 2023.

