The Flexible Method: How To Prosper In The Next Global Crisis

Futureproof your business against the next global crisis with The Flexible Method – 16 lessons in coping with catastrophe.

LONDON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From global pandemics to financial crises – disasters are inevitable, but businesses don't have to face them unprepared. New book: The Flexible Method – Prepare to Prosper In The Next Global Crisis offers a practical guide to preparing for a crisis, with unique insights from leaders across the board – including media, health, hospitality, travel and non-profit. The tried and tested methods not only offer pathways to survival – but reveal opportunities for growth. Managing change, leadership skills, and decision making are at the heart of this practical guide.

Author James Burstall runs one of the most successful TV production groups in the UK, producing shows like Dispatches, The Masked Singer UK and Worzel Gummidge, as well as working with talent from David Attenborough to Davina McCall.

During his time at Argonon he has dealt with a variety of existential crises: from terror attacks to recessions, natural disasters and of course, pandemics. Through them all, he has managed to guide his team out the other side and set strategies for the next time something like this happens: because it will happen again.

The Flexible Method covers sixteen tried and tested methods to futureproof businesses, including:

Preparing for Disasters

Disasters can be predictable, so game plan across your organization in calm times. Heed signs of the coming storm. Keep your business continuity and disaster recovery plans up to date as part of your business strategy

Collaborate and Connect

The temptation is to baton down the hatches and wait for the storm to pass – but both experience and research from the pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis show that collaborating with others can be a path to growth during disaster.

Put Your People First

Your people are everything. When disaster strikes get them to safety – you need them healthy and onside in your crisis management.

Leave no one behind.

Adapt

Be open to new ways of working and be willing to change your business practices. Act like a start-up to allow your business evolve alongside the situation.

James led the Argonon group through the pandemic, developing pioneering Covid-19 protocols which not only allowed his company to prosper – but helped get the industry back up and running.

The Flexible Method shares the personal and business lessons he and other industry leaders have learned while navigating various crisis – which can help companies and organisations not only survive but emerge in better shape than before. Through managing change, better decision making and displaying exemplary leadership skills.

'James Burstall is a thoughtful, constructive, and strategic leader. He has weathered many storms and leaders from every industry will find this an invaluable tool.' - Gloria Hunniford OBE, presenter and broadcaster

'Unlocks many insights into the acquisition and application of leadership skills - revealing and uplifting.' - Dermot Murnaghan, Sky News

'The next global disaster is on its way so get your business ready now. That's James Burstall's message and he is a man worth listening to.' - Dorothy Byrne, University of Cambridge and former Head of News & Current Affairs, Channel 4

READY TO SPEAK TO THE MEDIA:

James Burstall is available to provide expert comment, articles, and interviews on a range of subjects including:

The Future is Flexible: Business match fitness in a fast-changing world

Lessons from COVID: How to protect your business from the next worldwide crisis

Supercharge your creativity in a crisis: Thrive not survive in the next crisis

Looming global recession: Ten things to do now to get ready for the downturn

People Before Profit: How one of the UK's biggest TV producers led through COVID

Business Lessons from the UK's Biggest TV Shows: Adapting for Survival in Covid-19 on The Masked Singer UK, House Hunters International and Worzel Gummidge

From Flooding to Natural Disasters: Why you should have a safety net in place

James Burstall is CEO of Argonon, a production group which has won more than 125 international awards, including Emmys and BAFTAs. Known for hits such as The Masked Singer UK, Cash in the Attic, and Dispatches, Argonon works with top talent including Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and David Attenborough. Prior to forming Argonon, James was CEO of Leopard Films, and before his television career he was a journalist for Vanity Fair, Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, and The Daily Mail. James studied at the University of Oxford and Stanford Graduate School in California, and is a speaker at Saïd Business School, (Oxford.) He was selected as one of the Top 50 Leading Lights, Kindness & Leadership, 2021, and in 2022 received a special tribute for Disruption, Innovation and Creativity from PACT. Argonon's pioneering Covid-19 protocols and strategic thinking enabled production to start up during the pandemic and have been widely shared throughout the industry.

Media Contact

Ian Tonge, Argonon, 34 643073975, ian@irtmedia.co.uk

SOURCE Argonon