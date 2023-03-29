Prime Minister taking part in global democracy summit

SWEDEN, March 29 - The second Summit for Democracy is taking place on 29–30 March. Sweden is represented at the virtual summit and several side events by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and Minister for Culture Parisa Liljestrand.

In addition to delivering a national address, Mr Kristersson is taking part in a plenary session on how democracy strengthens institutions. French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema are also participating in the panel.

Sweden is hosting several side events in both Washington DC and Lusaka in connection with the Summit, with a focus on research showing how democracies outperform autocracies and the link between democracy and gender equality.

At the Summit, the participating countries will also present the commitments made at the first Summit for Democracy in 2021 and adopt a joint declaration.

Regional summits will also be held in Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea, Zambia and the United States. Sweden will be represented by Ms Liljestrand, who will virtually attend a meeting in The Hague, Netherlands on media freedom.