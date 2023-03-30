Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2023: Extensive Adoption of Smartphones and Emergence of High-Speed Internet Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Advertising: Global Market Opportunities and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for digital ads was estimated to be nearly $563.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $1.3 trillion in 2027.

The global market for digital ads is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 14.7% from 2022 to 2027, which is a remarkable growth rate for any industry. This growth rate directly results of a sharp increase in smartphone penetration, internet users worldwide and social media adoption.

Over the past decade, digital ads have gained tremendous popularity due to the growing acceptance of digital platforms. As a result of the increasing use of mobile devices around the world, advertisers are focusing on reaching a wider audience through digital ads.

Demand for digital ads is driven by the increasing digital spending of businesses and the shift from print media to online media. Moreover, market growth is expected to be driven in the coming years by increasing usage of smartphones, social media, and online video streaming services.

In this report, the global market for digital ads has been segmented based on ad format, device type, pricing model, end users, and region. The ad formats covers in the study includes paid search ads, display ads, video ads, social media ads, and others. The paid search ads contributed major share in the global market for digital ads, holding 35.6% in 2021. However, social media ads are expected to be the fastest-growing ad formats, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

The global market for digital ads has been segmented based on device type into mobile/tablets, desktop/laptops, and others. In 2021, the mobile/tablets segment secured a stronghold share of 79.4% in the global market for digital ads. While its continued growth is cannibalizing from desktop viewership, the ad spending on desktop is expected to have considerable growth in the forecast period.

The global digital ad market based on end user is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications, automotive, retail, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and others. Among end users, the retail segment was the highest revenue generator for digital ads in 2021.

In 2021, Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft, Amazon, and Alibaba were the top shareholders in the global market for digital ads. Some of the noticeable players in the global market for digital ads include Twitter, Adobe, Baidu, WPP, and others. As a result of high competition among brands, investments in digital ads are increasing.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific, the U.S. and western Europe markets are the most vital for the digital ad industry. Some parts of Asia-Pacific are emerging digital ad markets, while Japan, India and China are showing moderate digital ad market maturity. In 2021, North America dominated the digital ad market, accounting for 39.6% of the overall market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, 17.1%, and is expected to reach at market size of $372.7 billion by 2027.

The report includes:

An updated overview and analysis of the global market for digital advertising

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and growth driving factors for digital ads, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global digital advertising market in USD million values, and its corresponding market share analysis based on the advertisement format, device type, pricing model, end-user, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) on the major market driving trends, opportunities and challenges, technology advancements, value chain analysis, and competitive environment in the global digital advertising market

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the digital advertising industry, with market data analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

Updated information on key mergers and acquisition deals, agreements, collaborations and other impactful strategies adopted by key players in the global digital advertising market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent market developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Alibaba Group Holding Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Twitter Inc., Adobe Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology and Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Extensive Adoption of Smartphones and Emergence of High-Speed Internet

4.2.2 Increasing Penetration of Social Media Platforms

4.2.3 Rapidly Growing E-Commerce Industry

4.2.4 Rising Adoption of Location-Based Marketing to Enhance Offerings

4.2.5 Growing Demand for Paid Search Engine Ads

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns for Customer's Confidential Data

4.3.2 High Costs of Digital Video Ads

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 Growing Use of Ad Blockers

4.4.2 Regulatory and Compliance Constraints

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Increased Usage of Digital Video Ads

4.5.2 Increasing Adoption of Emerging Technologies and Digital Advertising Analytics

4.5.3 Rising Use of Age-Group Specific and In-App Mobile Ads

4.5.4 Growing Inclination for Omnichannel Marketing and Cross-Device Targeting

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Ad Format

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device Type

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Pricing Model

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Players Analysis

10.2 Strategic Analysis

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

11.1 Patent Analysis

11.2 List of Recently Granted Patents

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Adobe Inc.

Alibaba Holding Group Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.Com Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Dentsu Group Inc.

Eniro Group AB

Epsilon Data Management LLC

IAC Inc.

Liveramp Holdings Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (Onhold)

Sohu.com Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Tradedoubler Ab

Twitter Inc.

Xaxis LLC

