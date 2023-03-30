Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2023: Extensive Adoption of Smartphones and Emergence of High-Speed Internet Fuels Growth

There were 2,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,331 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Advertising: Global Market Opportunities and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for digital ads was estimated to be nearly $563.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $1.3 trillion in 2027.
The global market for digital ads is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 14.7% from 2022 to 2027, which is a remarkable growth rate for any industry. This growth rate directly results of a sharp increase in smartphone penetration, internet users worldwide and social media adoption.
Over the past decade, digital ads have gained tremendous popularity due to the growing acceptance of digital platforms. As a result of the increasing use of mobile devices around the world, advertisers are focusing on reaching a wider audience through digital ads.
Demand for digital ads is driven by the increasing digital spending of businesses and the shift from print media to online media. Moreover, market growth is expected to be driven in the coming years by increasing usage of smartphones, social media, and online video streaming services.
In this report, the global market for digital ads has been segmented based on ad format, device type, pricing model, end users, and region. The ad formats covers in the study includes paid search ads, display ads, video ads, social media ads, and others. The paid search ads contributed major share in the global market for digital ads, holding 35.6% in 2021. However, social media ads are expected to be the fastest-growing ad formats, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.
The global market for digital ads has been segmented based on device type into mobile/tablets, desktop/laptops, and others. In 2021, the mobile/tablets segment secured a stronghold share of 79.4% in the global market for digital ads. While its continued growth is cannibalizing from desktop viewership, the ad spending on desktop is expected to have considerable growth in the forecast period.
The global digital ad market based on end user is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications, automotive, retail, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and others. Among end users, the retail segment was the highest revenue generator for digital ads in 2021.
In 2021, Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft, Amazon, and Alibaba were the top shareholders in the global market for digital ads. Some of the noticeable players in the global market for digital ads include Twitter, Adobe, Baidu, WPP, and others. As a result of high competition among brands, investments in digital ads are increasing.
In terms of region, Asia-Pacific, the U.S. and western Europe markets are the most vital for the digital ad industry. Some parts of Asia-Pacific are emerging digital ad markets, while Japan, India and China are showing moderate digital ad market maturity. In 2021, North America dominated the digital ad market, accounting for 39.6% of the overall market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, 17.1%, and is expected to reach at market size of $372.7 billion by 2027.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology and Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Extensive Adoption of Smartphones and Emergence of High-Speed Internet
4.2.2 Increasing Penetration of Social Media Platforms
4.2.3 Rapidly Growing E-Commerce Industry
4.2.4 Rising Adoption of Location-Based Marketing to Enhance Offerings
4.2.5 Growing Demand for Paid Search Engine Ads
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns for Customer's Confidential Data
4.3.2 High Costs of Digital Video Ads
4.4 Market Challenges
4.4.1 Growing Use of Ad Blockers
4.4.2 Regulatory and Compliance Constraints
4.5 Market Opportunities
4.5.1 Increased Usage of Digital Video Ads
4.5.2 Increasing Adoption of Emerging Technologies and Digital Advertising Analytics
4.5.3 Rising Use of Age-Group Specific and In-App Mobile Ads
4.5.4 Growing Inclination for Omnichannel Marketing and Cross-Device Targeting
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Ad Format
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device Type
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Pricing Model
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Players Analysis
10.2 Strategic Analysis
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
11.1 Patent Analysis
11.2 List of Recently Granted Patents
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1w73y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-advertising-global-market-report-2023-extensive-adoption-of-smartphones-and-emergence-of-high-speed-internet-fuels-growth-301785063.html
SOURCE Research and Markets