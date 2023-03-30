Faraday Future Starts Production of the FF 91 Futurist Alliance at its FF ieFactory California

The FF 91 Futurist is designed to break new boundaries in the ultra-luxury car market delivering a unique and intelligent EV experience with extreme performance technology, and an ultimate user experience

The Company outlines future sales and growth plans

A final launch event for the FF 91 Futurist will be hosted on April 26, 2023

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE ("Faraday Future", "FF" or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the start of production (SOP) of the all-new Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury FF 91 Futurist Alliance at its FF ieFactory located in Hanford, California. The FF 91 Futurist is the Company's first production vehicle and flagship model that is expected to be offered in both the U.S. and China markets.

SOP marks a key manufacturing milestone of the FF 91 Futurist. It marks the culmination of the hard work, dedication and determination from the hundreds of FF employees that have strived to make a difference since the Company was founded. It also realizes the vision of FF's founder and CPUO, YT Jia, who envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility and connectivity, creating a true "third internet living space," complementing a user's home and smartphone experiences.

"I want to thank each and every valued stakeholder to FF, including our employees, supportive investors, suppliers and all of our partners that have traveled alongside us on this long road of perseverance, leading to where we all stand today here in Hanford," said Xuefeng Chen, Global CEO of Faraday Future. "I can't express how excited that I am to finally see the culmination of many years of hard work, all focused on our one goal, bringing the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury FF 91 Futurist Alliance to market."

"Start of Production (SOP) of the FF 91 Futurist Alliance marks FF's most solid step as a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury automotive civilization," said Mr. Jia. "It's a promise we made to our users and shareholders, and we have delivered it today successfully. This shows that FF has entered a new phase under the governance and operation of the new board and management. We believe FF will quickly restore its due value to the marketplace."

In order to continuously implement the business philosophy and corporate vision of co-creation and co-sharing designed at the inception of FF and provide a unique platform for ultra-spire users to participate in the industry revolution, FF has divided the post-SOD (start of delivery) co-creation delivery of the FF 91 Futurist Alliance into three categories and three stages in 2023. The first is "industry expert FPO (Future Product Officer) co-creation delivery." The second is "FPO co-creation delivery." The third is a full co-creation delivery after production ramp-up. This also helps to mitigate the fact that production capacity falls far behind anticipated market demand.

The Company is grateful to FF's global suppliers for helping FF get to this historical SOP achievement, and for their persistent belief in FF's disruptive product. The FF 91 Futurist showcases our Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury brand positioning, revolutionary advanced technology, and the Company's long-term value.

FF 91 Futurist

The FF 91 Futurist is not just the only Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury electric vehicle embodying the next-gen disruptive technology, but also the only product especially tailored for an ultra-spire user ecosystem. The FF 91 Futurist features an industry-leading 1,050 horsepower, an EPA-certified range of 381 miles, and 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.27 seconds. It gives users a unique rear cabin intelligent Internet system, and a revolutionary user experience designed to create a mobile, connected, intelligent, and luxurious third Internet living space and user mobility ecosystem. Significant recent upgrades of systems and components to FF 91 – both in the EV area (powertrain, battery, charging, chassis, and interior) and I.A.I. area (Computing, sensing, communication, user interface) make FF 91 Futurist a leader in the ultra-luxury segment.

Manufacturing

The FF ieFactory California, where the FF 91 Futurist is built, is a 1.1 million sq. ft facility strategically located between the technology hubs of Silicon Valley and Los Angeles in the Central Valley of California. It's synonymous with a new class of production facilities where intelligent, connected, and electrified products are created, and become part of a larger connected, shared user ecosystem. It is a state-of-the-art facility using highly skilled craftsmanship and leading-edge automation to rival the top luxury automakers around the world.

Sales Structure

FF's direct sales model will allow customers to place orders online and experience FF's vehicles at FF's Company-owned and partner-owned showrooms and experience centers. The Company previously announced the launch of its first Flagship Brand Experience Center project in Beverly Hills and eagerly anticipates the opportunity to present our innovative creation to our users very soon. FF's initial 2023 sales efforts will begin in the Los Angeles metro region followed by the San Francisco Bay Area and subsequently, the New York metro region. In China, our initial sales will launch in Shanghai and Beijing.

Three Phases Growth Plan

FF is the pioneer of the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury spire market in the intelligent EV era, and a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not only an EV company, but also a software-driven company of intelligent internet tech AI product. The ultimate goal for FF is to become a user company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem.

The Company has also outlined a three-phase growth plan. The phase 1 goal is to deliver to FF's global ultra spire users the FF 91 Futurist Alliance, the FF 91 Futurist and the FF 91 on time with high quality and unbeatable product power, thereby disrupting traditional ultra-luxury brands like Ferrari, Maybach, Rolls Royce and Bentley, and ultimately aspiring to claim the top place of the industry's global ultra-spire user market.

The Phase 2 goal is to introduce future models with an explosive growth in smart device sales, and to create a mobility ecosystem with a rapid increase in eco revenues. FF will aim to establish itself as the leader of the spire market.

As the Company introduces more upcoming models, the user ecosystem is expected to begin to take shape. The smart device revenue is expected to experience explosive growth, and the eco revenues are expected to experience rapid growth as well. The Company's phase 2 goal is to establish itself as the leader of the spire market.

FF's phase 3 goal is to sustain the rapid growth of its smart device sales while achieving explosive growth in eco revenues, which include internet apps, software, and sharing. FF's eco revenues are expected to constitute an increasingly substantial portion of the overall profit. FF will aim to establish itself as a major player in the high-value user market and continue to secure its leadership position in the spire market.

Users can preorder an FF 91 Futurist via the FF Intelligent App or through our website (English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App (English): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1454187098 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faradayfuture.online, (Chinese): http://appdownload.ff.com

