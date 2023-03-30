INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Trinseo PLC ("Trinseo" or the "Company") TSE investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 27, 2023, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Trinseo's chemical plant in Bristol, Pennsylvania, which caused a toxic spill that threatened Philadelphia's drinking water, has "a long history of mishaps – including at least four recent contamination incidents."

On this news, Trinseo's stock price fell $1.09, or 5.3%, to close at $19.62 per share on March 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Trinseo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329006009/en/