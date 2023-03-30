Trialbee Partners with Savvy Cooperative to Bring the Voice of the Patient into Clinical Trials Earlier

Powerful collaboration provides a forum for patients to have a meaningful impact on the clinical study protocol, patient experience, and trial design

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. and MALMO, Sweden (PRWEB) March 29, 2023

Trialbee, known for its Honey platform and hyper-targeted global patient recruitment, today announced a strategic partnership with Savvy Cooperative, the first patient-owned platform that empowers patients to use their health experiences to advance research, resources and product development.

This partnership primarily addresses two pain points for patients – the challenge of finding appropriate clinical trials and the lack of opportunity to express their experiences to the industry as consumers of healthcare –an area still ripe for disruption.

"The Savvy Cooperative is comprised of people with rare disease, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other chronic illnesses who have meaningful insights to offer for clinical research," said Ronnie Sharpe, Founder and COO of Savvy Cooperative. "We represent the very people who would be ideal participants for clinical research but have limited options – yet those available trials typically are not designed with these patients in mind. Our #AskPatients™ member community gives patients a voice into every aspect of research, from product and protocol design through recruitment, conduct, and engagement."

Meanwhile, the Trialbee Honey™ platform is changing the patient recruitment process by creating a single funnel with actionable data insights across all channels, sources, partners, and sites. Through its Omnichannel approach, Trialbee engages patients from various communities of rare disease, oncology, and other chronic illnesses for clinical trials while also providing an opportunity to contribute insights to research that benefit the healthcare industry at large.

"Patient insights are no longer an option, they are a necessity - and what better opportunity to get patients involved than when they are screening for a clinical trial?" said Maggie Adamski, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Trialbee. "Engaging with patient communities of all types via a single recruitment platform allows us to deal with today's ongoing recruitment challenges. Savvy expands our ability to collect insights for clinical trial recruitment strategies, and to connect with hard-to-reach patients within a trusted environment where their voice is heard. And equally important, Trialbee can help contribute to the growth of the #AskPatients community through each study we recruit - bringing the patient voice full circle."

As a practical example, Savvy Cooperative members will be introduced to specific clinical trials with an invitation to participate in pre-screening and referral to sites via the Trialbee Honey platform. At the end of the process, all potential participants who come through Honey, regardless of channel, will be invited to join the #AskPatients™ community to share their experiences for future research. While the collaboration is inclusive of all members in the Savvy community, lupus and multiple sclerosis have been selected as pilot indications to demonstrate the power of the partnership as these patients are simultaneously active yet traditionally under recruited.

"Savvy exists because every patient voice matters, and has a measurable impact," added Sharpe. "In this partnership, Trialbee is helping us provide a forum to patients before they even decide whether to participate in a clinical trial – giving sponsors the opportunity to put these valuable insights into action and set their study up for long-term success with engaged patients who appreciate they were truly heard."

To learn how Savvy patient insights and the Honey platform will transform trial design and patient recruitment for your clinical trials, schedule a conversation at http://www.savvy.coop or http://www.trialbee.com.

About Savvy Cooperative

Savvy Cooperative is the first and only patient-owned public benefit co-op that helps the healthcare industry get the patient insights they need to create better patient-centered products and services. Savvy's research platform allows companies and innovators to connect directly with diverse patients and caregivers across rare and common conditions to participate in market research, user-testing, consumer insights and co-design opportunities. Savvy was named one of Entrepreneur magazine's 50 Most Daring Entrepreneurs for its unique model that empowers patients to use their health experiences and leverage their networks to increase diversity and inclusion in product development and commercialization. For more information about Savvy Cooperative, savvy.coop.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient recruitment and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive™ operationalizes real world data (RWD) and applies data science to find patients globally. Trialbee Honey™ simplifies the journey into clinical research for patients, reduces the burden of enrolling patients for sites and provides real-time, data-driven insights to sponsors and CROs so they can optimize enrollment timelines. Partnering with sponsors, CROs, and virtual/decentralized sites and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

