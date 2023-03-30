Idaho’s Taiwan and South East Asia Trade Office VisitsApr03

StartApril 3, 2023 MTAll day eventEndApril 14, 2023 MTAll day event
Are you an Idaho business owner interested in exporting to Taiwan and South East Asia?
Idaho’s Taiwan and South East Asia Trade Manager, Eddie Yen will be available to meet with Idaho companies from April 3 – April 14.
Idaho’s Taiwan & SE Asia Trade Office Services include:
- Providing and analyzing market information and research
- Scheduling overseas appointments
- Importing/sourcing information
- Promoting Idaho products and services at trade shows
- Maintaining relationships with international government agencies
- Conducting buyer pre-qualification and due diligence
Interested? Schedule a meeting now by contacting Mitch Ehlke at Idaho Commerce.