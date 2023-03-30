Idaho’s Taiwan and South East Asia Trade Office VisitsApr03

Are you an Idaho business owner interested in exporting to Taiwan and South East Asia?

Idaho’s Taiwan and South East Asia Trade Manager, Eddie Yen will be available to meet with Idaho companies from April 3 – April 14.

Idaho’s Taiwan & SE Asia Trade Office Services include:

Providing and analyzing market information and research

Scheduling overseas appointments

Importing/sourcing information

Promoting Idaho products and services at trade shows

Maintaining relationships with international government agencies

Conducting buyer pre-qualification and due diligence

Interested? Schedule a meeting now by contacting Mitch Ehlke at Idaho Commerce.