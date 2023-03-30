SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. - FIS

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“Fidelity National” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FIS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Fidelity National and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In 2019, Fidelity National acquired the payment-processing company Worldpay Inc. (“Worldpay”) for $48 billion. Then, on February 13, 2023, Fidelity National booked a $17.6 billion write-down on its Worldpay business and announced plans to spin off the unit.

On this news, Fidelity National’s stock price fell $9.43 per share, or 12.5%, to close at $66.00 on February 13, 2023.

