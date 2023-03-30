Nutritional Food Market to Exhibit an Incredible Growth of USD 12.63 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nutritional food market, which was USD 5.93 billion in 2022, would rise to USD 12.63 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Nutritional Food Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The top-notch Nutritional Food market report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type, and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This market research report is an analytical assessment of the prime challenges that will arrive in the market in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue. Nutritional Food report is mainly delivered in the format of PDF and spreadsheets where PPT can also be provided depending upon the client’s request. For a market segmentation study, a market of potential customers is divided into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as end users and geographical region.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nutritional food market, which was USD 5.93 billion in 2022, would rise to USD 12.63 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download a PDF Sample of the Nutritional Food Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-nutritional-food-market

Nutritional foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, and other important nutrients for health, and have not had much-saturated fat, added sugars, or sodium. Nutrition is the physiological and biochemical process through which an organism utilizes food to support its life. Nutrient-rich foods are known to have low sodium, bad fats, sugar, and starches. Also, they have large amounts of vitamins and minerals.

Growing awareness regarding health globally has significantly increased the market to thrive. The pandemic made people more aware of the impact of an unhealthy lifestyle. Concerning this, the growing demand for immunity-boosting supplements and dietary supplements has enhanced the market worldwide. Mineral supplements were in much higher demand among the other nutritional foods as it helps in carrying out various functions such as maintaining muscles, bones, heart, and brain.

Opportunities

Increasing Adaptation of Vegan Food

Plant-based foods and superfoods are being widely adopted to live and eat healthier. Several companies in the nutritional supplement industry have focused on launching a new range of products that are not just tablets but in palatable forms, such as gummies and soft chews with multiple flavors. For instance, several products, such as vitamin supplements from Frunutta, dissolve under the tongue and are helpful for people who do not desire chewing gummies or swallow pills. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Increasing Prevalence of Malnutrition

Around 828 million people were affected by hunger in 2021, from 150 million more in 2019. The proportion of people affected by hunger continued to increase in 2021 to 9.8% of the world population. This increasing incidence rate of malnutrition is surging the higher adoption of nutritional foods that will help improve individuals' health. Thus, this factor is helping in improving the market growth.

Fundamental Aim of Nutritional Food Market Report

In the Nutritional Food market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Nutritional Food Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Nutritional Food Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Nutritional Food Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Nutritional Food Market

Some of the major players operating in the nutritional food market are:

Bayer AG (Germany)

Abbott (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Amway (U.S.)

The Nature's Bounty Co. (U.S.)

GSK plc. (U.K.)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

RiceBran Technologies (U.S.)

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (U.S.)

Medifast, Inc. (U.S.)

Premier Nutrition Corporation (U.S.)

TOOTSI IMPEX Inc. (Canada)

U.S. Spice Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Health Food Manufacturers' Association (U.K.)

NOW Foods (U.S.)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (U.S.)

Bionova (India)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-nutritional-food-market

Recent Development

In 2020, Ingredion fully acquired Verdient Foods. The acquisition was made with the goal of growing net sales and increasing the manufacturing capability of Ingredion with two manufacturing facilities in Canada.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Nutritional Food Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Nutritional Food Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Segments Covered in Nutritional Food Industry Research

Product

Bakery and Cereals

Dairy Products

Meat

Fish and Eggs

Soy Products

Fats and Oils

Ingredient

Dietary Fibres and Carbohydrates

Fatty Acids, Minerals

Anti-oxidants

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Vitamins

Proteins and Others

Application

Weight Management

Immunity

Digestive Health

Clinical Nutrition

Cardio Health

Paediatric

Veterinary

Medical

Personalized

Others

Indications

Allergies

Bone and Joint

Glucose Management

Cancer

Cardiovascular

Skin

Browse More About This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nutritional-food-market

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Sports Nutrition

Sports nutrition is increasing due to a drifting focus toward health and fitness among the general population. Fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes are engaging themselves in endorsements and social media platforms that motivate people to stay fit and healthy. With the global population suffering more from diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, people are shifting towards sports and consuming sports nutritional foods that reduce the risk of getting such diseases. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Increasing Influence of E-Commerce in Nutritional Foods Arena

Several dietary supplementations have been made much easier through online and retail channels. The ease of availability of nutritional foods has been a major factor driving the market. E-commerce platforms are also boosting the market's growth because of the improved visibility of products and broader reach across all age groups and socio-economic strata. The wide adoption of e-commerce platforms has increased because of the pandemic and has further boosted market growth. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Nutritional Food Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the nutritional food market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the nutritional food market because of the surge in the cases of foodborne disease outbreaks within the region. The increasing popularity of nutrient-rich food and the growing awareness associated with health and well-being are major factors driving the market

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing incidence of obesity in the region. Numerous products are specially produced in the region and exported to other parts of the world, which positively impacts the growth of the market

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know this Market size by pinpointing its sub-sections

To investigate the sum and estimation of this Market, contingent upon key areas

To consider the significant players and investigate their development plans

To investigate this Market concerning development patterns, possibilities, and furthermore their interest in the whole area

To analyze this market size (volume and worth) from the organization, basic locales/nations, items and applications, foundation data

Essential overall this Market fabricating organizations, to indicate, explain, and examine the item deals sum, worth, and piece of the pie, market contention scene, SWOT investigation, and improvement plans for the future.

To analyze serious advancements, for example, extensions, courses of action, new item dispatches, and acquisitions available.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Nutritional Food Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Nutritional Food Market, By Product Global Nutritional Food Market, By Ingredient Global Nutritional Food Market, By Application Global Nutritional Food Market, By Indications Global Nutritional Food Market, By Region Global Nutritional Food Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-nutritional-food-market

Explore More Reports:

Breakfast Cereals Market By Product Type (Ready-to-cook Cereals and Ready-to-eat Cereals), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Store, E-Commerce and Others), Ingredient Type (Wheat, Rice, Corn, Barley and Oats)

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-breakfast-cereals-market

Gluten Free Cereals Market , By Type (Sorghum, Quinoa, Buckwheat, Amaranth, Teff, Corn, Brown Rice, Others), Distribution Channel (Conventional Store, Hotels & Restaurants, Educational Institutes, Specialty Services, Hospitals & Drug Stores) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-gluten-free-cereals-market

Fatty Acids Market , By Product (Omega-3, Omega-6, Omega-7 and Omega-9), Application (Pharmaceutical, Dietary Supplement, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Healthcare, Agrochemicals, Lubricants, Agrochemicals and Infant Formula), Source (Vegetable Oil, Marine, Nut and Seeds and Soy and Soy Products), Form (Powder, Syrup, Oil and Other), Type (Monosaturated, Polysaturated, Saturated and Trans Fat), and Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fatty-acids-market

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market , By Type (Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)), Source (Marine and Plant), Manufacturing Process (Concentration Process, Fish Oil Processing, Decontamination and Others), Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Clinical Nutrition, Pet Foods and Supplements and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-omega-3-fatty-acids-market

Functional Proteins Market , By Source (Plant and Animals), Type (Hydrolysates, Whey-Based, Casein and Caseinate and Soy-Based), Structure (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary and Quaternary), Form (Liquid and Powder), Application (Functional Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Nutrition), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-functional-proteins-market

Antifreeze Proteins Market , By Source (Plant, Fish, Recombinant, Insects), End-Use (Healthcare Industry, Cosmetics, Food and beverages, Others), Type (Type I, Type II, Type III Glycoproteins, Non-glycoproteins, Others), Form (Solid, Liquid), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-antifreeze-proteins-market

Prebiotics for Infant Formula Market By Ingredient (Carbohydrates, Fats & Oils, Proteins, Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, Others), Form (Powder, Liquid and Semi-Liquid), Source (Cow milk, Soy, Protein Hydrolysates), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Feed), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-prebiotics-for-infant-formula-market

Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics - Probiotics Market , By Digestive Prebiotics (Mannan-Oligosaccharides, Galactooligosaccharides, Others), Digestive Probiotics (Probiotic Dietary Supplements, Probiotic Dairy Yoghurt and Yoghurt Drinks, Probiotic Non-Dairy Food and Beverage), Digestive Enzymes (Plant-Derived Enzymes, Animal-Derived Enzymes, Microbial Enzymes), Application (Medical and Infant Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Research Labs, Biodefense, Food & Beverages Industry), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-digestive-health-enzymes-prebiotics-probiotics-market

Probiotics Market , By Form (Liquid, Dry), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Application (Functional Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online), End User (Human, Animal) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-probiotics-market

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market , By Source (Bacteria, Yeast and Fungi), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Pets and Others), Form (Dry and Liquid), Function (Nutrition, Gut Health, Yield, Immunity and Productivity), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-probiotics-in-animal-feed-market

Weight Management Market , By Type (Equipment, Services, Supplement), Diet (Meals, Beverages, Nutraceuticals), Equipment (Fitness Equipment, Surgical Equipment), Application (Weight Maintenance, Body Shaping, Sports Injuries, Aesthetic Procedures, Chronic Wound Management, Others), Distribution Channel (Multi-Level Marketing, Large Retail, Small Retail, Health and Beauty Stores, Online, Others), End User (Fitness Centers and Health Clubs, Consulting Services and Commercial Weight Loss Centers, Online Weight Loss Programs, Slimming Centers, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-weight-management-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered to more than 40% of fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge is adept in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfaction rate.

Contact Us: