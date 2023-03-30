12BET Integrates Betradar as a New Sportsbook Provider to Mark 15 Years in the Online Gaming Industry

/EIN News/ -- MANILA, Philippines, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 12BET , an online gaming and sports betting platform, announced the integration of Betradar as its new sportsbook provider in celebration of its 15th anniversary. This move aims to enhance the user experience for sports betting enthusiasts by providing a more comprehensive range of options and exciting features.

As the sports betting data division of SportsRadar , Betradar offers a broad range of services, including live odds, virtual sports, live streaming, and statistics. This partnership allows 12BET members to access Betradar's extensive range of sportsbook services, enabling an immersive sports betting experience that is supported by real-time decision-making data.

In addition to the integration, 12BET also announced exciting IPL offers for cricket enthusiasts, including a range of prizes such as a Mahindra XUV 700, Royal Enfield Meteor 650, Samsung galaxy fold4, and more. These promotions are available throughout the duration of the event and customer support is provided in multiple languages such as English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam for their Indian audience.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Betradar as our new sportsbook provider. Our aim has always been to provide the best possible experience to our beloved members. With Betradar's expertise, we have enhanced our offerings and are positive to provide an unparalleled experience to end-users. We are excited to celebrate our 15th anniversary and have loads of offers ongoing, especially for the IPL." said a spokesperson from 12BET.

12BET, a prominent iGaming brand that offers multiple gaming products, including Sportsbook, online casino, Keno, Lottery, and other games, all under one roof. Licensed and regulated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and is currently ranked as 17th EGaming operator in the industry.

12BET's partnership with Betradar marks a significant milestone in the company's history as it celebrates its 15th anniversary . The integration of Betradar as a sportsbook provider enables 12BET to expand its offerings and provide its members with an enhanced sports betting experience. With additional promotions such as the IPL offer and customer support in multiple languages, 12BET demonstrates its commitment to providing its members with the best possible gaming experience.

