Seattle Scientologists Promote the Benefits of an Attractive, Sustainable Environment

Jenny Frankl, program manager for the Adopt-a-Street program, briefs those attending the Church of Scientology forum on the history and importance of the initiative.

Jenny Frankl, program manager for the Adopt-a-Street program, briefs those attending the Church of Scientology forum on the history and importance of the initiative.

Frankl thanked the Scientology Environmental Task Force and local The Way to Happiness Foundation for joining the Adopt-a-Street program at its inception in 1992.

Frankl thanked the Scientology Environmental Task Force and local The Way to Happiness Foundation for joining the Adopt-a-Street program at its inception in 1992.

Bob Grubbs, with the UpGarden P-Patch in Seattle, introduced the program, which promotes organic urban agriculture on community-stewarded open spaces.

Bob Grubbs, with the UpGarden P-Patch in Seattle, introduced the program, which promotes organic urban agriculture on community-stewarded open spaces.

“Help Take Care of the Planet” was the theme of the 2023 International Day of Happiness open house at the Church of Scientology in Seattle.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 12, 2012, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed that each year, March 20 would mark International Day of Happiness, “recognizing the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world.”

Three years later, the UN launched 17 Sustainable Development Goals in the belief these will lead to well-being and happiness. These goals seek to end poverty, reduce inequality, and protect our planet.

At a Seattle open house and community forum, the Church of Scientology stressed supporting these goals by taking care of the planet through local community projects. The program featured the Seattle Public Utilities grassroots Adopt-a-Street program and the 50th anniversary of Seattle’s P-Patch gardens.

“Our volunteers are celebrating their 31st year of service this year keeping their adopted streets clean and litter-free,” said Rev. Ann Pearce of the Church of Scientology. “We invite everyone to get involved in cleaning, improving and sustaining our environment which does bring personal happiness and impacts neighborhoods in a positive way.”

Scientology churches around the world sponsor chapters of The Way to Happiness Foundation including the Seattle chapter, which promote the precepts in author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard’s book "The Way to Happiness." “Safeguard and improve your environment” is one of the precepts in the book that advances common-sense values that have brought happiness and self-respect to millions.

"The Way to Happiness" has been embraced by more than 250,000 groups and individuals, with some 115 million copies distributed in 115 languages in 186 nations. It holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.

The book’s common-sense values bring calm to communities torn by violence, peace to areas ravaged by civil strife, and self-respect to millions of individuals. The work of humanitarians using "The Way to Happiness" in their communities and countries is documented in the original series "Voices for Humanity" on the Scientology Network.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

The Church of Scientology of Seattle is an Ideal Scientology Church, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in July 2010. The Church is configured to serve its parishioners in their ascent to spiritual freedom and to serve as a resource for the entire community.

For more information, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Seattle.

Public Affairs
Church of Scientology of Seattle
+1 3239603500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

You just read:

Seattle Scientologists Promote the Benefits of an Attractive, Sustainable Environment

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Human Rights, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Public Affairs
Church of Scientology of Seattle
+1 3239603500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Swinging to a Latin Beat at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles
Italian Scientologists Help Restore the Charm and Beauty of Their Local Parks
A Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way to Celebrate the Land of Eternal Spring
View All Stories From This Author