AUNA ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF US$505 MILLION FINANCING

Transaction highlights continued backing from high-quality institutional investors, significantly improves the balance sheet and enhances the Company's position as the premier regional healthcare network in Spanish Speaking Latin America ("SSLA")

MEXICO CITY and LIMA, Peru, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into a note purchase agreement for US$505 million of its senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). Purchasers include funds managed by Lumina Capital Management Ltda ("Lumina"), CPPIB Credit Investments Inc. ("CPPIB Credit"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and funds affiliated with Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C, ("Farallon"), (collectively, the "Holders"). Auna is backed by its controlling shareholder Enfoca, a leading investment firm in Latin America. The Holders have prior relationships with Enfoca and Auna, and in particular, Lumina and Farallon have a decades-long relationship with both. The financing is subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Notes to repay existing debt, including a US$350 million bridge loan, a US$56 million bridge loan, and certain short-term credit lines, and for general corporate purposes.

Suso Zamora, Executive Chairman of Auna, said: "This financing is a significant step as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance Auna's financial position and liquidity while we advance our regional strategy. From an operating standpoint, the refinancing will enable Auna to continue fulfilling its mission of granting access to and transforming healthcare in the countries it serves. We remain focused on the populations we serve and our high quality of care as we fully integrate and leverage the scale of our newly established regional footprint in SSLA."

Pedro Castillo, Chief Financial Officer of Auna, added: "We are significantly extending the maturity of our liabilities, considerably improving Auna's financial liquidity and near-term debt maturity profile. The success of our refinancing in a challenging credit market reflects the established relationships we have maintained over several years with strategic global private lenders such as Lumina, CPPIB Credit, and Farallon."

Auna's latest quarterly results demonstrate Auna's operating momentum. The Company has closed the fiscal year 2022 with strong results, while January and February 2023 were the strongest months yet for Auna in terms of revenues and EBITDA.

About Auna

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, and is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans with a fully integrated model in Peru. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic developments, but also through the acquisition of important healthcare players in the high growth markets of Colombia and Mexico.

For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com

SOURCE Auna S.A.A.