Annual Award Ceremony of 2nd Cross-Lingual Chanting Assembly of Confucian Classics Successfully Held in Jinan

On March 25, accompanied by elegant music in the spring city Jinan and amid the chanting of The Analects, the Annual Award Ceremony of the 2nd Cross-Lingual Chanting Assembly of Confucian Classics (CCACC) hosted by Nishan World Center for Confucians Studies was officially held.

Three chapters, The Essence of Rites, The Charm of Music, and The Beauty of Harmony, were used to reproduce Confucian classics at the assembly. Chinese and foreign experts in Confucianism were invited to share their thoughts on the in-depth connotations of Chinese ritual and music culture. Chinese and foreign guests and enthusiasts of sinology were brought together to represent Chinese classics and display the beauty of China in a variety of forms. The dance Confucius and the song and dance performances Friends from Afar and Virtues of the Silent Orchid were combined with the chanting in Chinese, the scenario show, and the hanfu show, respectively. The audio-visual feast showcased the infinite charm of excellent Chinese traditional culture to the world.

The rating results were announced at the annual award ceremony, including “The Best Organizers,” “The Best Tutors,” “The Best Works,” “The Best Bilingual Reciters,” “Top Ten Bilingual Reciters,” and “The Best International Reciters.” At the same time, to further promote excellent Chinese traditional culture and continuously boost the influence of the event, the 3rd Cross-Lingual Chanting Assembly of Confucian Classics (the International Chanting Relay of Chinese Classics) was launched at the event.

The 2nd CCACC was launched in August 2022. With worldwide promotion by more than 40 Chinese and foreign media outlets and mobilization by Chinese colleges, universities, and schools, translators associations nationwide, branches of the Nishan World Center for Confucian Studies, and overseas branches of the Confucius School, the event solicited some 4,200 entries submitted by more than 10,000 enthusiasts of Chinese culture from over 50 countries and regions, including China, the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Laos, Thailand, as well as Hong Kong and Macao. A host of excellent works were shown at the event, making an active contribution to the deep exchange between Chinese and foreign cultures in “a language shared by the world.”

This event was sponsored jointly by the Nishan World Center for Confucian Studies, the China Confucius Foundation, the Shandong Provincial Department of Education, and the Shandong People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Media Contact

Nishan World Center for Confucian Studies

Roy Liu

0531-51778231

Jinan

China