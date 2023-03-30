Liquid Fertilizers Global Market Report 2023: A $10.64 Billion Market in 2027 - Impacts of the Russo-Ukraine War with Long-term Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Fertilizers Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid fertilizers market grew from $7.4 billion in 2022 to $8.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The liquid fertilizers market is expected to grow to $10.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe.

The liquid fertilizers market consists of sales of liquid fertilizer products such as calcium nitrate and potassium hydroxide. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The liquid fertilizers are used to improve the quality or quantity of plant growth. Liquid fertilizers are extracts of soluble chemicals that are directly sprayed on crops or plants or can be injected into the soil by pressure. These are used in crop nutrition activities in a wide variety of crops.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the liquid fertilizers market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The regions covered in the liquid fertilizers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of liquid fertilizers are nitrogen, micronutrients, potassium, and phosphate. Liquid nitrogen fertilizers are less expensive than granulated and are used by farmers. Liquid fertilizers are easy to handle and can be distributed uniformly over the field. The various production process of liquid fertilizers is organic and inorganic. The various crop types include cereals and grains, oilseeds, fruits, and pulses which are used in several applications such as soil, fertigation, and foliar.

The rise in the agricultural sector is expected to propel the growth of the liquid fertilizers market going forward. The agriculture sectors comprise establishments that are primarily engaged in growing crops, raising animals, and harvesting fish and other animals from a farm, ranch, or their natural habitats.

The additional nutrients ensure the plants grow quickly and are in good health thus increasing the overall yield. For instance, according to the Economic Survey of India, the agriculture sector registered a growth of 3.6 % in 2020-21 and is expected to reach 3.9% in 2021-22. Therefore, the rise in the agricultural sector is driving the growth of the liquid fertilizers market.

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the liquid fertilizers market. Major players in the market are focusing on developing innovative products for market growth and a strong product portfolio.

The countries covered in the liquid fertilizers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International

ICL Group Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

EuroChem Group AG

AgroLiquid

Kugler Company

Compo Expert GmBH

FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company

Plant Fuel Nutrients LLC

Agro Bio Chemicals

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

OCP Group

Nutri Tech Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Liquid Fertilizers Market Characteristics

3. Liquid Fertilizers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Liquid Fertilizers Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Liquid Fertilizers Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Liquid Fertilizers Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Liquid Fertilizers Market

5. Liquid Fertilizers Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Liquid Fertilizers Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Liquid Fertilizers Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Nitrogen

Micronutrients

Potassium

Phosphate

6.2. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market, Segmentation By Production Process, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

6.3. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market, Segmentation By Crop Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cereals And Grains

Oilseeds

Fruits

Pulses

6.4. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7. Liquid Fertilizers Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0i0nm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets