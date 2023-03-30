North America Car Air Freshener Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 1.3 Billion by end of 2033 Says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The car air freshener market was valued at US$ 897 Mn in 2020 it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2021-2031 and reach US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2031. The need to maintain the authenticity and aura of vehicles besides its mechanical health is boosting market demand in North America.



Rapid urbanization and development of smart cities have upgraded people's lifestyle choices from local commute to personal transports, thereby boosting the demand for vehicles. This has a direct and positive influence on the car air freshener market growth and is a key driver of the car air freshener industry in North America.

Rise in air pollution level and increase in the need to freshen up the atmosphere inside private and public vehicles are anticipated to drive market size in the region. Additionally, the advent of smart technology in automobile accessories, such as smart air purifiers, is projected to accelerate car air freshener market expansion in the region during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 897.1 Mn Estimated Value USD 1.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4% Forecast Period 2021–2031 No. of Pages 96 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Ingredient, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies covered Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Newell Brands, Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., CAR-FRESHNERS Corporation, Auto Expressions, American Covers

Key Findings of Study

Innovation in Air Freshener Packaging for Vehicles Spur ring Market : The popularity of gel type car air freshener has bolstered global market. Additionally, the launch of clips and vent type car air freshener is anticipated to augment car air freshener industry size during the forecast period.

The popularity of gel type car air freshener has bolstered global market. Additionally, the launch of clips and vent type car air freshener is anticipated to augment car air freshener industry size during the forecast period. Advent of Natural Air Fresheners to Attract Allergic Consumers: Many people are allergic to fragrances. This factor had restricted the sale of car air fresheners for this specific customer segment. However, the introduction of natural air fresheners with organic fragrances would help attract these consumers, which would help create new market opportunities in North America during the forecast period.



Key Drivers

Increase in efforts by manufacturers to serve the ever increasing and changing needs of consumers with regard to fragrances in car freshener is likely to result in the launch of innovative scents. This is expected to increase car air freshener market size during the forecast period.

Rise in rate of car sales is expected to augment the car air freshener market in the region. Rise in disposable income of people and growing inclination toward better lifestyle is likely to have an indirect but positive influence on people opting for innovative car air freshener types, such as sprays, paper, clips, gels, and cans. This is projected to drive the market in the near future.



Demographical Growth Dynamics

As per the latest market forecast, the U.S. held the largest market share in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increasing awareness about aromatherapy and its health benefits.

The need to maintain vehicle health and hygiene is expected to fuel the U.S. market during the forecast period



Key Players

Companies operating in the car air freshener market in North America are making efforts to stay ahead of the competition by investing in research and development. High investment in the launch of new fragrances for air fresheners is projected to help vendors gain a competitive edge. Presence of a large number of players in the market is expected to lead to intense competition as per the recent Transparency Market Research report on North America Car Air Fresheners Market.

Leading players in the car air freshener industry research in North America are Church & Dwight Co., Inc., American Covers, Auto Expressions, Newell Brands, CAR-FRESHENER Corporation, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter & Gamble Co., Henkel AG & Company KGaA, and Air Delights Inc.

North America Car Air Freshener Market Segmentation

Product Type

Hanging Car Air Freshener

Vent Car Air Freshener

Stick-on Car Air Freshener

Can Air Car Freshener

Plug-in Car Air Freshener

Spray Car Air Freshener

Ingredient

Natural/Organic

Synthetic

Price

Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites

Company-owned Websites



Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores Other Independent Retailers





Region

• North America

Country

• U.S.

• Canada

