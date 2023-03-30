Apacer Demonstrates Reliable SSDs and DRAM Modules for Healthcare Applications At HIMSS23 in Chicago, Illinois

Apacer CoreSnapshot 2, a real system disaster’s savior
Reliable SSDs and DRAM Modules for Healthcare Applications from Apacer
FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apacer will bring over 20 years of professional experience in SSD and DRAM manufacturing to the HIMSS23 global health information and technology event in Chicago, Illinois. From April 18 to 20, 2023, Apacer’s experts will be demonstrating our latest developments in digital memory for healthcare applications and taking questions from attendees. Apacer’s products are designed to deliver reliability, longevity, and performance benchmarks above and beyond the norm. No one who is interested in learning about or sourcing the latest technological developments in the healthcare industry should miss this event.
One product Apacer will be showcasing is CoreSnapshot 2, which is a real system disaster’s savior. It allows users to set a backup point on an SSD which stores the data and OS for a healthcare device. If the data on the device becomes corrupt, or if it’s compromised by hackers, a user can trigger a command or press a button to revert the data on the drive to exactly how it was when the backup point was sent. Amazingly, this process takes less than one second to carry out. So, if a crucial device goes down just before surgery is about to start, it can be up and running again in no time and keeping everyone on schedule.
Another cutting-edge technology Apacer will be demonstrating at HIMSS23 is the UV110-UFD5 flash drive. This is ideal for storing data on mobile diagnostic devices. Healthcare professionals will appreciate the fact that it’s equipped with ESD protection which has passed the IEC 61000-4-2: air discharge ±15KV and contact discharge ±8KV. It provides protection for electromagnetic susceptibility (EMS) that meets the medical equipment standard EN60601-1-2. It’s also available in capacities up to 256GB and features a USB 3.1 Gen1 connector for excellent transmission speeds.
Anyone looking for reliable, durable SSDs and DRAM modules with excellent longevity and performance should come to meet Apacer’s representatives at HIMSS23. Find them at Booth #4858.
【About Apacer】
Founded in 1997, Apacer is devoted to implementing our core value “Becoming Better Partners:” we deliver on our promises, strive for constant improvement, and develop solutions that are mutually beneficial for us and our customers. We continually create innovative, diversified storage solutions and hardware/software integration services for various industries. We endeavor to become a better partner in the industrial ecosystem and deliver substantial benefits to all stakeholders. Find out about Apacer’s products for industrial applications at: https://industrial.apacer.com/
LYNNE HSU
APACER MEMORY AMERICA INC.
lhsu@apacerus.com
You just read:
Apacer Demonstrates Reliable SSDs and DRAM Modules for Healthcare Applications At HIMSS23 in Chicago, Illinois
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
LYNNE HSU
APACER MEMORY AMERICA INC.
lhsu@apacerus.com