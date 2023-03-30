Carper Defends Biden’s Waters of the U.S. Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today spoke on the Senate floor urging his colleagues to oppose a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to disapprove of the Biden administration’s rule defining the Waters of the United States (WOTUS).

“The simple fact is the Clean Water Act remains our best tool to safeguard our nation’s waters from persistent pollution, protecting our health and protecting our environment. We cannot afford to turn back the clock on these protections for our nation’s waters and those who depend on them,” said Senator Carper. “That is why I support President Biden’s commonsense rule defining which of our nation’s waters need to be protected under the law.”

He continued, “After multiple administrations’ failed attempts to create a lasting WOTUS definition, the 2023 Biden rule represents what I believe is a fair balance. The rule protects our nation’s waters and wetlands and provides flexibility for those who need it…In particular, the Biden rule thoughtfully responds to many concerns that the agricultural community in my state, and in other states, have voiced over the years…All that this CRA would accomplish is to create a new phase of litigation and even more uncertainty.”

Watch Senator Carper’s full remarks here.

###