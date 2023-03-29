Sustainable carbon-neutral agriculture company Nambo is working with research institutes to help build an eco-friendly agricultural ecosystem

The company is investing in products that offer crop growth solutions naturally.

With dangerous repercussions of conventional agriculture starting to show across farmlands, there has been a sharp resurgence around organic farming practices. One company that is leading the charge in this regard is Nambo. The South Korean firm has over 35 years of experience and manufactures eco-friendly solutions that are more nutritious and safe for the environment.

They have industry-university cooperation in place that helps them to conduct world-class research on important issues. Thanks to their cooperation, they have over 20 patents and have helped more than 2,000 farmers with over 30 organic farming products.

They have invested in developing carbon-neutral products that give an alternative to the dangers of conventional farming, which not only cause soil erosion and greenhouse gas emissions but also threaten human life.

Talking to the media, a representative for the company said, "At Nambo, we believe that sustainable agriculture is the key to building a prosperous future for farmers and communities around the world. That is why we help farmers across the farming lifecycle. We are investing efforts in the production of safer fertilizers that promote crop growth supply naturally. Through our collaboration with leading universities and research institutes, we are working to develop innovative solutions to deliver healthy crop growth without harming the environment.”

They work with farmers to understand their challenges so they can start solving them, with the latest technologies and research findings.

The spokesperson went on to add, "Our goal is to build products that can lead the way in sustainable agriculture and help farmers get quality organic soil treatment so we can put an end to chemical abuse that threatens humanity. We will continue to invest in R&D so organic Agricultural Supplies can flourish.”

Their portfolio of products includes pepper root king, red pepper granules, open beans, and open sesame seeds. They also help farmers improve harvesting methods with a range of easy-to-understand user guides. The products also include a range of fly mites insecticides, soil worm insecticides, and thrips insecticides.

Farmers interested in their product to ward off diseases as well as insect pest control for crop growth can visit their website today: https://nambobio.com/.

