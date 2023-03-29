Education Foundation for California Schools Announces Grant Recipients for 2022 Applicants

More than 100 Grants Awarded to Teachers in 49 Districts

The Education Foundation for California Schools, a non-profit organization created by SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and the Orange County Department of Education, today announced that it awarded 119 grants to teachers throughout the state to help fund programs designed to encourage students to learn and excel in the core subjects of language arts, science and mathematics, foreign language, and social studies. The grants – awarded in $1,000 and $5,000 funding levels – total more than $285,000.

A total of 119 Foundation grants were distributed to teachers in 10 counties throughout Northern and Southern California.

"Along with the Orange County Department of Education, SchoolsFirst FCU is proud and honored to provide this support to California teachers and the important role they play in shaping the future of our students," said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU. "At SchoolsFirst FCU, our purpose is to help build a brighter future for school employees, and the Education Foundation grants provide these funds to help our next generation of leaders reach their potential in innovative and inspiring ways."

Every year, the Education Foundation for California Schools awards grants to California teachers from kindergarten to community college. Grants can be used for materials or equipment to support the development of new programs in core subjects. Since the program was launched in 2003, more than 590 teachers have received grants totaling nearly $1.5 million, directly impacting more than 50,000 California students.

Applications for grants are open during the month of October, and teachers are encouraged to apply on the Foundation's website.

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.2 million Members with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

