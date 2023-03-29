Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: March 29, 2023 State Department of Transportation Announces Work to Begin on Bridge Replacement over Northway in Warren County New Bridge to Be Constructed at Exit 24 for Bolton Landing Southbound Ramps Closed Through November New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that construction is beginning on a $4.1 million project to replace the bridge carrying Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road over the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) at Exit 24 in the Town of Warrensburg, Warren County. "Reliable, well-constructed and designed infrastructure is the key to New York's economy," Commissioner Dominguez said. "The Northway is a vital corridor in the North Country, and with this project the Department of Transportation is ensuring that connectivity between I-87 and our local communities and Adirondack destinations remains strong." Northway Exit 24 connects to Bolton Landing in Warren County, a popular destination in the Adirondacks. The new bridge is anticipated to have a service life of 75 years, with a vertical clearance above the Northway meeting modern interstate standards of 16 feet, 6 inches, higher than the 15-foot-9 clearance of the existing bridge. As part of this project, the Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road bridge and the connecting Northway southbound on-and off-ramps at Exit 24 will be closed beginning April 3, weather permitting, through the project's completion by the end of November to allow for removal of the old bridge and construction of the new structure. The northbound Northway on- and off-ramps will remain open. During the closure, southbound Northway traffic that would normally take Exit 24 will be detoured south to Exit 23, where motorists can loop around and head north back to Exit 24. Motorists coming from Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road (Warren County Route 11) wishing to head south on the Northway will be detoured north to Exit 25, where they can loop around to take the Northway southbound. Motorists on the Northway in both directions in the vicinity of this work zone should also watch for lane reductions during construction, as well as brief overnight stoppages between midnight and 6 a.m. as needed to stage construction. Senator Dan Stec said, "Investing in our local infrastructure and ensuring it's built to last for generations to come is always a top priority. Replacing the bridge carrying Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road over the Northway at Exit 24 provides a needed overhaul to a crucial roadway." Assemblyman Matt Simpson said, "Our roads and bridges are critical to the safety, economic stability, and overall well-being of our communities. Updating and modernizing this bridge in particular will bring lasting peace of mind for our year-round residents while also serving the countless visitors who ascend to the Lake George region every year." Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman and Town of Warrensburg Town Supervisor Kevin B. Geraghty said, "The Warren County Board of Supervisors is grateful for the New York State Department of Transportation's efforts to improve infrastructure in Warren County. The work at this important highway crossing at Exit 24 of the Northway will make our roadways safer for residents and those who visit Warren County. We ask that drivers who pass through the construction area please do so safely to protect our highway workers, and that those who use the detours for this project be patient as traffic is rerouted." Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver license. Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.