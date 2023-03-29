Yamana Gold Reports Updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Highlighting the Sustainability of Its Production Platform

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) herein provides its updated mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates as at December 31, 2022 highlighting the ongoing sustainability of the Company's production platform. The Company’s continued success in replacing mineral reserves is further underscored by its strong 2022 operating results which, as previously reported, exceeded annual guidance with full year production of 1,005,770 gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”)(1) at an all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”)(2) below $1,125 per GEO(1).



Following the overwhelming support of the respective special resolutions of the shareholders of each of Yamana and Pan American Silver Corp. (“Pan American”) on January 31, 2023, in connection with approving the acquisition by Pan American of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company following the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana’s interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, all by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Proposed Transaction”), this news release is anticipated to be Yamana’s final announcement covering mineral reserve and mineral resource update matters. Further details including tonnes, grade and assumptions are presented in the full Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources table below while all Mineral Resources reported herein are exclusive of Mineral Reserves. The Proposed Transaction is expected to close by the end of the month.

Yamana also announces that it has filed its consolidated fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results, which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website.

HIGHLIGHTS

Track Record of Mineral Reserves Replacement: On an aggregate basis across its wholly-owned operations, the Company replaced gold mineral reserves by 104% of depletion highlighting the sustainability and longevity of its production platform.

On an aggregate basis across its wholly-owned operations, the Company replaced gold mineral reserves by 104% of depletion highlighting the sustainability and longevity of its production platform. Continued Success of Mineral Reserve Growth at Jacobina: Jacobina had another year of mineral reserve and mineral resource growth, adding approximately 35,000 ounces of gold mineral reserves, or 117% of depletion. Gold mineral reserves have grown by 57% or more than 1 million ounces net of depletion over the past five years to 2.97 million ounces and mineral resources have increased by 80% over the same period, as detailed below. The track record of growth in mineral reserves and mineral resources at Jacobina underpins its significant prospectivity and geological upside.

Jacobina had another year of mineral reserve and mineral resource growth, adding approximately 35,000 ounces of gold mineral reserves, or 117% of depletion. Gold mineral reserves have grown by 57% or more than 1 million ounces net of depletion over the past five years to 2.97 million ounces and mineral resources have increased by 80% over the same period, as detailed below. The track record of growth in mineral reserves and mineral resources at Jacobina underpins its significant prospectivity and geological upside. Conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources at Odyssey: At Odyssey, the ongoing infill drilling program continues to increase the inventory of indicated mineral resources to support the potential conversion of mineral resources to mineral reserves. Indicated gold mineral resources increased by over 3.81 million ounces to 6.17 million ounces with total inferred resources at year end of 9.23 million ounces (100% basis). Exploration drilling at the East Gouldie zone of the Odyssey mine also continues to grow the mineralized footprint with new intercepts to the west of the known mineral resource envelope highlighting the generational nature of the deposit.

At Odyssey, the ongoing infill drilling program continues to increase the inventory of indicated mineral resources to support the potential conversion of mineral resources to mineral reserves. Indicated gold mineral resources increased by over 3.81 million ounces to 6.17 million ounces with total inferred resources at year end of 9.23 million ounces (100% basis). Exploration drilling at the East Gouldie zone of the Odyssey mine also continues to grow the mineralized footprint with new intercepts to the west of the known mineral resource envelope highlighting the generational nature of the deposit. Fifth Consecutive Year of Increasing Mineral Reserves at El Peñón: El Peñón achieved a fifth consecutive year of adding mineral reserves in excess of depletion, with mineral reserves growing 4% to 1.37 million GEO (1) , or by 123% of depletion, over the last year.

El Peñón achieved a fifth consecutive year of adding mineral reserves in excess of depletion, with mineral reserves growing 4% to 1.37 million GEO , or by 123% of depletion, over the last year. Company-wide Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Show Significant Scale: As at December 31, 2022, the Company reports 13.8 million ounces of gold mineral reserves and 112 million ounces of silver mineral reserves, relatively unchanged from the prior year. Further, the Company reports measured and indicated mineral resources of 17.1 million ounces of gold, 52 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper exclusive of mineral reserves, with measured and indicated gold mineral resources up 18% from the prior year. Inferred mineral resources contain 13.3 million ounces of gold, 60 million ounces of silver, and 2.13 billion pounds of copper. At the Company’s development projects, mineral reserves of 7.4 million ounces of gold, 57 million ounces of silver, and 6.7 billion pounds of copper represent significant upside potential within the existing portfolio.



YEAR END MINERAL RESERVES AND MINERAL RESOURCES SUMMARY

Canadian Malartic including Odyssey, Canada (50%)

The Canadian Malartic & Barnat Open Pit saw a decrease of approximately 263,000 ounces of gold in proven and probable mineral reserves (reflecting the Company’s 50% interest) driven primarily by depletion of 360,000 ounces of gold (50% interest) as the Canadian Malartic pit enters into its final years of operation and open pit mining transitions to the Barnat pit. With initial production from the underground Odyssey mine at Canadian Malartic having commenced earlier this month, an initial small portion of the indicated mineral resources at the Odyssey South deposit was converted to probable mineral reserves as at December 31, 2022, adding 98,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves (50% interest). A substantial addition of mineral reserves is expected at the Odyssey project at year-end 2023 with the conversion of indicated mineral resources at the East Gouldie deposit where continued conversion drilling success resulted in the addition of 1.9 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources (50% interest) during the year.

Figure 1: Change in Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at Canadian Malartic





(i) Adjustments for stockpile inventory variation and optimizations





At the Odyssey project, underground development remains on schedule with initial production and start of shaft sinking expected in March 2023. With only 0.4 million ounces of gold in indicated mineral resources and 6.9 million ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources, or approximately 47% of the Odyssey mineral resources included in the mine plan outlined in the March 2021 technical study on a 100% basis, there is significant upside potential to a mine life already expected to last until at least 2039. Additionally, drilling continues to delineate the Odyssey internal zones, which were not previously considered in the 2021 preliminary economic assessment mine plan. The Odyssey team is in the process of optimizing the mine plan with these drilling results, which is expected to result in higher gold production during the construction period, further offsetting the initial capital cost and optimizing the cash flow profile starting in 2023.

As previously reported, exploration drilling of the East Gouldie Extension and parallel Titan zone indicate that a corridor of mineralization extends at least 1.3 kilometres to the east of East Gouldie and over an approximate 2,000 metre vertical extent. The Company believes that the underground development will support a significantly higher level of production than assumed in the current mine plan with more production that could come from further ramp development and from a possible second shaft at depth where mineralization remains open in all directions.

Drilling demonstrates that the East Gouldie deposit also extends significantly to the west of the mineral resource envelope at significant grades and widths. Overall, drilling indicates that the East Gouldie deposit extends more than 4 kilometres along strike, of which only approximately 1.5 kilometres is currently reported as mineral resources. Thirteen drill rigs are currently active on the property, with five underground drills in the Odyssey South and Internal zones and eight surface drills focused on infilling and expanding the East Gouldie mineralization.

Jacobina, Brazil

Jacobina had another successful year of exploration, adding approximately 35,000 ounces of gold mineral reserves net of depletion, with additions of 239,000 gold ounces amounting to 117% of depletion. Gold mineral reserves have grown by 57% or more than 1 million ounces over the past five years to 2.97 million ounces. Mineral resources have increased by 80% over the same period, with mineral resources, exclusive of mineral reserves, increasing by 328,000 ounces of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources and 30,000 ounces of gold in inferred mineral resources versus the prior year. Mineral reserves average gold grade is unchanged from the previous year at 2.18 g/t. Highlights from 2022 include ongoing infill drilling success at João Belo Sul and Morro do Vento and successful exploration drilling at the new Morro do Vento Leste zone.

Figure 2: Change in Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at Jacobina





(i) Additions from infill drilling and new mine





Cerro Moro, Argentina

At Cerro Moro, mineral reserves changed due to 2022 depletion and adjustments to the geological models, partly offset by additions to the mineral reserves inventory from successful infill and delineation drilling. While gold ounces added by drilling covered annual depletion, an updated block model at Verónica caused an overall decrease of approximately 11,000 gold ounces. Depletion during 2022 was primarily from Zoe, a higher grade silver deposit, resulting in an overall decline of approximately 3.6 million silver ounces contained in mineral reserves.

Figure 3: Change in Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at Cerro Moro





(i) Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEO) calculated using mineral reserves metal price assumptions of $1,250 per ounce of gold and $18 per ounce of silver, and metallurgical recoveries of 94% for gold and 95% for silver.





El Peñón, Chile

Successful drilling at El Peñón resulted in the operation achieving a fifth consecutive year of adding new mineral reserves in excess of mining depletion, with mineral reserves growing 28% to 1.37 million GEO(1) over that period. The replacement of depletion maintains the El Peñón mine life at five to six years. Infill drilling, mainly at the Pampa Campamento and Martillo Flat veins, together with the conversion of underground mineral resources to mineral reserves at Chiquilla Chica, which is being reported for the first time, account for the replacement of gold ounce depletion and the increase of silver ounces contained in mineral reserves.

Figure 4: Change in Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at El Peñón





(i) Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEO) calculated using mineral reserves metal price assumptions of $1,250 per ounce of gold and $18 per ounce of silver, and metallurgical recoveries of 95% for gold and 86% for silver.





Minera Florida, Chile

At Minera Florida, new mineral reserves replaced mining depletion, extending the mine life. Gold ounces contained in mineral resources and mineral reserves have increased across most main zones with significant success at Maqui due to infill drilling and inaugural mineral reserves added at the Cucaracha zone.

Figure 5: Change in Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at Minera Florida





(i) Adjustments for geomechanical study at the Alhue Core zone which will be considered for future reserve estimates





Wasamac, Canada

Wasamac mineral reserves and mineral resources were updated in November 2022, with mineral reserves and mineral resources increasing across all categories and by a total of 19% since completion of the feasibility study in mid-2021. Mineral reserves have increased by 260,000 ounces or 14%, while indicated mineral resources and inferred mineral resources have increased by 4% and 76% respectively.

The growth in mineral reserves and mineral resources is the result of infill drilling, the success of which has contributed to an updated mineral resource model and stope designs, with the average horizontal stope width increasing from 12.6 metres in 2021 to 13.6 metres in 2022.

The positive results support the expanded production plan at 9,000 tpd, with a gold production profile of 200,000 to 250,000 ounces per year compared to the LOM average of 169,000 ounces in the 2021 feasibility study, while maintaining a mineral reserves life of nearly 10 years.

Figure 6: Change in Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at Wasamac







MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES

Mineral Reserves (Proven and Probable)

The following table sets forth the Mineral Reserve estimates for the Company’s mineral projects as at December 31, 2022.

Gold

Proven Mineral Reserves Probable Mineral Reserves Total - Proven and Probable Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Canadian Malartic & Barnat Open Pit (50%) 25,802 0.70 579 26,185 1.10 926 51,988 0.90 1,505 Odyssey Underground (50%) - - - 1,379 2.22 98 1,379 2.22 98 Canadian Malartic Total (50%) 25,802 0.70 579 27,564 1.16 1,025 53,366 0.93 1,603 Jacobina 24,556 2.19 1,731 17,943 2.15 1,241 42,499 2.18 2,973 Cerro Moro 343 9.25 102 1,495 7.15 344 1,838 7.55 446 El Peñón Ore 1,069 5.43 187 4,890 4.59 722 5,959 4.74 909 El Peñón Stockpiles 6 2.69 1 617 1.09 22 623 1.10 22 El Peñón Total 1,075 5.42 187 5,507 4.20 744 6,582 4.40 931 Minera Florida Ore 958 3.29 101 2,708 3.33 290 3,666 3.32 392 Minera Florida Tailings - - - 1,375 0.87 38 1,375 0.87 38 Minera Florida Total 958 3.29 101 4,082 2.50 328 5,041 2.65 430 Wasamac - - - 26,835 2.51 2,170 26,835 2.51 2,170 Jeronimo (57%) 6,350 3.91 798 2,331 3.79 284 8,681 3.88 1,082 MARA (56.25%) 330,300 0.25 2,655 291,150 0.16 1,498 621,450 0.21 4,152 Total Gold Mineral Reserves 389,385 0.49 6,153 376,907 0.63 7,634 766,292 0.56 13,787 Silver

Proven Mineral Reserves Probable Mineral Reserves Total - Proven and Probable Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Cerro Moro 343 531.3 5,855 1,495 264.5 12,716 1,838 314.3 18,571 El Peñón Ore 1,069 214.6 7,379 4,890 164.3 25,824 5,959 173.3 33,203 El Peñón Stockpiles 6 116.3 23 617 19.0 376 623 19.9 399 El Peñón Total 1,075 214.1 7,402 5,507 148.0 26,200 6,582 158.8 33,602 Minera Florida Ore 958 17.6 542 2,708 23.4 2,037 3,666 21.9 2,580 Minera Florida Tailings - - - 1,375 12.3 545 1,375 12.3 545 Minera Florida Total 958 17.6 542 4,082 19.7 2,583 5,041 19.3 3,125 MARA (56.25%) 330,300 3.0 32,070 291,150 2.6 24,618 621,450 2.8 56,689 Total Silver Mineral Reserves 332,677 4.3 45,869 302,234 6.8 66,117 634,911 5.5 111,987 Copper

Proven Mineral Reserves Probable Mineral Reserves Total - Proven and Probable Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) MARA (56.25%) 330,300 0.57 4,151 291,150 0.39 2,503 621,450 0.49 6,654 Total Copper Mineral Reserves 330,300 0.57 4,151 291,150 0.39 2,503 621,450 0.49 6,654 Zinc

Proven Mineral Reserves Probable Mineral Reserves Total - Proven and Probable Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Minera Florida Ore 958 1.20 25 2,708 0.95 57 3,666 1.01 82 Minera Florida Tailings - - - 1,375 0.59 18 1,375 0.59 18 Minera Florida Total 958 1.20 25 4,082 0.83 74 5,041 0.90 100 Total Zinc Mineral Reserves 958 1.20 25 4,082 0.83 74 5,041 0.90 100 Molybdenum

Proven Mineral Reserves Probable Mineral Reserves Total - Proven and Probable Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) MARA (56.25%) 330,300 0.030 218 291,150 0.030 192 621,450 0.030 411 Total Molybdenum Mineral Reserves 330,300 0.030 218 291,150 0.030 192 621,450 0.030 411



Mineral Resources (Measured, Indicated, and Inferred)

The following tables set forth the Mineral Resource estimates for the Company’s mineral projects as at December 31, 2022.

Gold

Measured Mineral Resources Indicated Mineral Resources Total - Measured and Indicated Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Canadian Malartic, Barnat & other zones (50%) - - - - - - - - - Odyssey Underground (50%) - - - 888 1.59 46 888 1.59 46 East Malartic Underground (50%) - - - 6,107 1.96 385 6,107 1.96 385 East Gouldie Underground (50%) - - - 25,105 3.29 2,652 25,105 3.29 2,652 Canadian Malartic Total (50%) - - - 32,101 2.99 3,082 32,101 2.99 3,082 Jacobina 34,221 2.35 2,587 20,845 2.31 1,548 55,066 2.34 4,136 Cerro Moro 170 5.12 28 666 3.58 77 836 3.89 105 El Peñón Mine 1,183 4.28 163 6,149 3.21 635 7,331 3.38 797 El Peñón Tailings - - - - - - - - - El Peñón Stockpiles - - - 599 1.43 28 599 1.43 28 El Peñón Total 1,183 4.28 163 6,748 3.05 662 7,930 3.24 825 Minera Florida 2,729 4.32 379 6,238 3.84 769 8,968 3.98 1,149 Wasamac - - - 6,034 1.75 339 6,034 1.75 339 Jeronimo (57%) 772 3.77 94 385 3.69 46 1,157 3.74 139 Agua Rica (56.25%) 30,150 0.13 126 116,044 0.11 411 146,194 0.11 537 Alumbrera (56.25%) 65,297 0.31 660 5,154 0.29 48 70,451 0.31 708 MARA Total (56.25%) 95,447 0.26 786 121,198 0.12 459 216,645 0.18 1,245 Arco Sul - - - - - - - - - La Pepa (80%) 47,053 0.61 920 52,324 0.49 831 99,377 0.55 1,751 Lavra Velha - - - 4,476 1.96 282 4,476 1.96 282 Monument Bay - - - 36,581 1.52 1,787 36,581 1.52 1,787 Suyai - - - 4,700 15.00 2,286 4,700 15.00 2,286 Total Gold M&I Mineral Resources 181,574 0.85 4,957 292,297 1.29 12,170 473,871 1.12 17,126 Silver

Measured Mineral Resources Indicated Mineral Resources Total - Measured and Indicated Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Cerro Moro 170 185.3 1,010 666 244.9 5,245 836 232.8 6,255 El Peñón Mine 1,183 145.3 5,523 6,149 105.9 20,940 7,331 112.3 26,463 El Peñón Tailings - - - - - - - - - El Peñón Stockpiles - - - 599 32.9 633 599 32.9 633 El Peñón Total 1,183 145.3 5,523 6,748 99.4 21,574 7,930 106.3 27,096 Minera Florida 2,729 23.4 2,053 6,238 21.4 4,285 8,968 22.0 6,338 Agua Rica (56.25%) 30,150 1.6 1,502 116,044 1.9 6,940 146,194 1.8 8,442 Alumbrera (56.25%) - - - - - - - - - MARA Total (56.25%) 30,150 1.6 1,502 116,044 1.9 6,940 146,194 1.8 8,442 Suyai - - - 4,700 23.0 3,523 4,700 23.0 3,523 Total Silver M&I Mineral Resources 34,231 9.2 10,089 134,396 9.6 41,566 168,627 9.5 51,654





Copper

Measured Mineral Resources Indicated Mineral Resources Total - Measured and Indicated Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Agua Rica (56.25%) 30,150 0.22 146 116,044 0.30 767 146,194 0.28 914 Alumbrera (56.25%) 65,297 0.31 445 5,154 0.21 24 70,451 0.30 469 MARA Total (56.25%) 95,447 0.28 591 121,198 0.30 791 216,645 0.29 1,383 Total Copper M&I Mineral Resources 95,447 0.28 591 121,198 0.30 791 216,645 0.29 1,383 Zinc

Measured Mineral Resources Indicated Mineral Resources Total - Measured and Indicated Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Minera Florida 2,729 1.45 87 6,238 1.30 178 8,968 1.34 266 Total Zinc M&I Mineral Resources 2,729 1.45 87 6,238 1.30 178 8,968 1.34 266 Molybdenum

Measured Mineral Resources Indicated Mineral Resources Total - Measured and Indicated Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Agua Rica (56.25%) 30,150 0.020 14 116,044 0.030 77 146,194 0.030 90 Alumbrera (56.25%) 65,297 0.012 16 5,154 0.010 1 70,451 0.011 17 MARA Total (56.25%) 95,447 0.014 30 121,198 0.029 78 216,645 0.022 107 Total Molybdenum M&I Mineral Resources 95,447 0.014 30 121,198 0.029 78 216,645 0.022 107





Gold

Inferred Mineral Resources Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Canadian Malartic, Barnat & other zones (50%) 2,804 0.73 66 Odyssey Underground (50%) 11,250 2.18 787 East Malartic Underground (50%) 38,781 2.01 2,510 East Gouldie Underground (50%) 16,189 2.54 1,320 Canadian Malartic Total (50%) 69,025 2.11 4,682 Jacobina 26,347 2.28 1,934 Cerro Moro 1,095 5.98 210 El Peñón Mine 4,714 3.72 564 El Peñón Tailings 13,767 0.55 245 El Peñón Stockpiles - - - El Peñón Total 18,480 1.36 808 Minera Florida 4,224 4.63 629 Wasamac 7,086 2.00 455 Jeronimo (57%) 1,118 4.49 161 Agua Rica (56.25%) 417,881 0.09 1,209 Alumbrera (56.25%) 1,708 0.23 13 MARA Total (56.25%) 419,590 0.09 1,222 Arco Sul 6,203 3.08 615 La Pepa (80%) 20,019 0.46 293 Lavra Velha 4,745 1.56 238 Monument Bay 41,946 1.32 1,781 Suyai 900 9.90 274 Total Gold Inferred Mineral Resources 620,778 0.67 13,302 Silver

Inferred Mineral Resources Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(g/t) Contained

oz. (000's) Cerro Moro 1,095 144.2 5,076 El Peñón Mine 4,714 143.3 21,722 El Peñón Tailings 13,767 18.9 8,380 El Peñón Stockpiles - - - El Peñón Total 18,480 50.7 30,103 Minera Florida 4,224 18.4 2,494 Agua Rica (56.25%) 417,881 1.6 21,765 Alumbrera (56.25%) - - - MARA Total (56.25%) 417,881 1.6 21,765 Suyai 900 21.0 575 Total Silver Inferred Mineral Resources 442,580 4.2 60,013 Copper

Inferred Mineral Resources Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Agua Rica (56.25%) 417,881 0.23 2,119 Alumbrera (56.25%) 1,708 0.17 6 MARA Total (56.25%) 419,590 0.23 2,125 Total Copper Inferred Mineral Resources 419,590 0.23 2,125 Zinc

Inferred Mineral Resources Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Minera Florida 4,224 1.27 118 Total Zinc Inferred Mineral Resources 4,224 1.27 118 Molybdenum

Inferred Mineral Resources Tonnes

(000's) Grade

(%) Contained

lbs (mm) Agua Rica (56.25%) 417,881 0.030 276 Alumbrera (56.25%) 1,708 0.008 1 MARA Total (56.25%) 419,590 0.030 277 Total Molybdenum Inferred Mineral Resources 419,590 0.030 277



Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Reporting Notes

1. Metal Price, Cut-off Grade, Metallurgical Recovery

Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources Canadian Malartic (50%)











Price assumption: $1,300/oz gold



In-situ open pit cut-off grades range from 0.40 to 0.43 g/t gold



Metallurgical recoveries for gold in open pit averaging 90.6%



Underground mining cut-off grade after dilution and mill recovery of 1.55 g/t gold



Metallurgical recoveries for gold in underground averaging 95.51% Price assumption: $1,667/oz gold



Canadian Malartic, Barnat and Western Porphyry cut-off grades range from 0.32 to 0.43 g/t gold inside pit



Underground cut-off grade at Odyssey is 1.20 to 1.30 g/t gold (stope optimized)



Underground cut-off grade at East Malartic is 1.20 to 1.45 g/t gold (stope optimized)



Underground cut-off grade at East Gouldie is 1.15 to 1.30 g/t gold (stope optimized) Jacobina





Price assumption: $1,250/oz gold



Underground Mineral Reserves are reported at variable cut-off grades by zone ranging from 0.92 g/t gold to 1.01 g/t gold



Metallurgical recovery is 96.2% Price assumption: $1,250/oz gold. Cut-off grades correspond to 75% of the cut-off used to estimate the Mineral Reserves



Underground Mineral Resources are reported at variable cut-off grades by zone ranging from 0.69 g/t gold to 0.76 g/t gold



Reported within optimized underground mining shapes with minimum mining width of 1.5 metres and considering internal waste and dilution Cerro Moro



Price assumptions: $1,250/oz gold and $18.00/oz silver



Underground NSR cut-off at $210.71/t and open pit NSR cut-off at $124.72/t



Metallurgical recoveries average 93% for gold and 91% for silver Price assumptions: $1,250/oz gold and $18.00/oz silver. NSR cut-off values correspond to 75% of Mineral Reserves cut-off



Underground NSR cut-off at $158.04/t and open pit NSR cut-off at $93.54/t



Constrained in optimized stopes and pit shells El Peñón



















Price assumptions: $1,250/oz gold, $18.00 silver



Underground cut-off at $129.15/t



Low grade stockpiles cut-off range from 0.88 to 0.96 g/t gold equivalent



Metallurgical recoveries for underground ores range from 84.39% to 96.12% for gold and from 68.76% to 91.03% for silver



Metallurgical recoveries for low grade stockpiles range from 88.0% to 95.2% for gold and from 80.8% to 83.0% for silver Price assumptions: $1,250/oz gold, $18.00/oz silver



Underground cut-off at $96.86/t, which corresponds to 75% of the cut-off value used to estimate the Mineral Reserves



Reported within optimized underground mining shapes with minimum mining width of 0.6m and 0.3m dilution on both hanging wall and footwall



Tailings and stockpiles reported at cut-offs of 0.50 g/t and 0.96 g/t gold equivalent respectively



Metallurgical recoveries for underground ores range from 84.39% to 96.12% for gold and from 68.76% to 91.03% for silver



Metallurgical recoveries for tailings estimated to be 60% for gold and 30% for silver



Metallurgical recoveries for stockpiles estimated to be 88.0% for gold and 80.8% for silver Minera Florida







Price assumptions: $1,250/oz gold, $18.00/oz silver and $1.25/lb zinc



Underground cut-off at $92.07/t



Metallurgical recoveries for underground are 92.59% for gold, 0.0% to 71.0% for silver, and 0.0% to 80.0% for zinc



Tailings are reported at a cut-off of 0.99 g/t gold equivalent



Metallurgical recoveries for tailings are 75.0% for gold Price assumptions: $1,250/oz gold, $18.00/oz silver and $1.25/lb zinc



Underground Mineral Resources are estimated at a cut-off value of $69.05/t, corresponding to 75% of the cut-off used to estimate Mineral Reserves, for the Las Pataguas, PVS, Fantasma, Millenium Norte, and Cucaracha zones which are constrained to underground mining shapes. The remaining zones are reported unconstrained at a NSR cut-off value of $92.07/t.



Metallurgical recoveries of 92.59% for gold, 0.0% to 71.0% for silver, and 0.0% to 80.0% for zinc Wasamac



Price assumption: $1,250/oz gold using an exchange rate of US$1.32:C$1.00



Underground cut-off grade from 1.52 to 1.65 g/t gold (stope optimized)



Mineral Reserves consider average total mining dilution of 11% and average mining recovery of 93% Price assumption: $1,250/oz gold. Cut-off grades correspond to 75% of the cut-off used to estimate the Mineral Reserves



Underground cut-off grades range from at 1.14 to 1.42 g/t gold



Mineral Resources are reported fully diluted within conceptual mining shapes Jeronimo (57%)



Price assumption:$900/oz gold



Cut-off grade at 2.0 g/t gold



Metallurgical recovery for gold is 86%. Cut-off grade at 2.0 g/t gold



MARA: Agua Rica (56.25%)



Mineral Reserves are estimated using a variable metallurgical recovery



Average metallurgical recoveries of 86% Cu, 35% Au, 43% Ag, and 44% Mo were considered



Open pit Mineral Reserves are reported at a variable cut-off value averaging $8.42/t, based on metal price assumptions of $3.00/lb Cu, $1,250/oz Au, $18/oz Ag, and $11/lb Mo. A LOM average open pit costs of $1.72/t moved, processing and G&A cost of $6.70/t of run of mine processed. The strip ratio of the Mineral Reserves is 1.7 with overall slope angles varying from 39° to 45° depending on the geotechnical sector Mineral Resources are estimated using a variable metallurgical recovery



LOM average metallurgical recoveries of 86% Cu, 35% Au, 43% Ag, and 44% Mo were considered



Mineral Resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell based on metal price assumptions of $4.00/lb Cu, $1,600/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $11/lb Mo. Open pit Mineral Resources are reported at a variable cut-off value which averages $8.42/t milled with overall slope angles varying from 39° to 45° depending on the geotechnical sector MARA: Alumbrera (56.25%) N/A







Price assumptions: $1,300/oz gold, $2.83/lb copper.



Alumbrera deposit: Whittle pit shell cut-off at 0.22% copper equivalent



Bajo El Durazno deposit: 0.2 g/t Au cut-off within pit shell Arco Sul



N/A







Price assumption: $1,250/oz gold



Underground cut-off grade at 2.00g/t, which corresponds to 75% of the cut-off that would be used for Mineral Reserves



Mineral Resources reported within optimized underground mining shapes La Pepa (80%) N/A



Price assumption: $1,650/oz gold



Cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t gold for oxides and 0.26 g/t gold for sulphides, inside optimized pit envelope Lavra Velha N/A Price assumption: $1,650/oz gold



Mineral Resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell with metallurgical recoveries of 90.0% for oxide, 85.0% for mix and 60% for sulphide material



Cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au for oxide and mix material, and of 0.37 g/t Au for sulphide material Monument Bay N/A



Price Assumption: $1,200/oz gold



Cut-off grades are 0.4 g/t gold and 0.7 g/t gold for the open pits and 4.0 g/t gold for underground Suyai N/A 5.0 g/t gold cut-off inside mineralized wireframe modeling 2. All Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). 3. All Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves. 4. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. 5. Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported as of December 31, 2022. 6. For the qualified persons responsible for the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates at the Company’s material properties, see the qualified persons list below: Property Qualified Persons for Mineral Reserves Qualified Persons for Mineral Resources Canadian Malartic Patrick Fiset, Eng., and Pierre-Olivier Richard, Eng., Canadian Malartic GP Pascal Lehouiller, P. Geo, Canadian Malartic GP Jacobina Eduardo de Souza Soares, MAusIMM CP (Min), Yamana Gold Inc. Camila Passos, P. Geo, and Danilo Ribeiro dos Santos, MAusIMM CP (Geo), Yamana Gold Inc. El Peñón Jimmy Avendaño Gonzalez, Registered Member of the Chilean Mining Commission, Yamana Gold Inc. Marco Velásquez Corrales, Registered Member of the Chilean Mining Commission, Yamana Gold Inc.



Qualified Persons

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sébastien Bernier (P. Geo and Senior Director, Reserves and Resources). Sébastien Bernier is an employee of Yamana Gold Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101. Data verification related to certain scientific and technical information disclosed herein in connection with Yamana’s material properties can be found in the Company’s technical reports entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, El Peñón Gold-Silver Mine, Antofagasta Region, Chile” and dated effective December 31, 2020, “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Jacobina Gold Mine, Bahia State, Brazil” and dated effective December 31, 2019, “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Canadian Malartic Mine, Quebec, Canada” and dated effective December 31, 2020, “Technical Report on the Agua Rica Integrated Project, Catamarca Province, Argentina” and dated effective June 30, 2019, “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Wasamac Feasibility Study Update" and dated effective July 16, 2021, “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Cerro Moro Gold-Silver Mine, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina” and dated effective December 31, 2021, and “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Minera Florida Gold-Silver Mine, Metropolitan Region, Chile” and dated effective December 31, 2021 available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

