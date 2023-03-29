Industrial Automation Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 399.24 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial automation market was valued at USD 175.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 399.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published comprehensive business research on " Industrial Automation Market " including historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The Industrial Automation Market research report gives critical information about the market and business landscape. It suggests how the company is perceived by the target customers and clients that are desired to reach. The report helps us understand how to connect with customers, how to stack up against the competition, and how to plan the next steps. It plays an important role in the process of developing products and services, bringing them to the marketplace, and marketing them to consumers.

A high-quality Industrial Automation market research report is structured with full commitment and transparency in research about Industrial Automation industry. The report presents with the CAGR value fluctuations for the specific forecasted period which helps decide costing and investment strategies. In this competitive marketplace, businesses are always in struggle to seek better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. This global market analysis offers an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial automation market was valued at USD 175.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 399.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Get a Sample PDF of Industrial Automation Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-industrial-automation-market

Industrial automation is the usage of technologies such as robotics and computer software to control processes and machinery which substitute human beings in performing specific functions. These functions are mainly cantered on manufacturing, material handling and quality control processes. Industrial automation is the processes and control of machinery which used in numerous industries by autonomous systems. Industries usage automation to reduce costs and surge productivity related to their benefits and other associated expenses, while growing flexibility and precision.

Recent Development

In 2021, Accenture plc completed its acquisition with Pollux, an industrial automation solution provider. This acquisition goals to leverage Pollux’s expertise and experience in robotics and automation solutions.

In 2021, ABB launched its cobot range in the SWIFT and GoFa automation robot families. With faster robot mobility and augmented payload capacity, these automation robots will complement Single Arm YuMi and YuMi in ABB's cobot portfolio.

Opportunities

High usage of industrial automation in healthcare sector

Industrial automation is high in demand in healthcare sector because it provides services and consultation to treat patients’ health issues such as palliative, rehabilitative, curative and curative. Control and automation can improve supply chain errors and operational costs and improve customer centre, which accounts for better patient treatment and care. Automation has also allowed doctors to conduct surgeries remotely or with negligible human interference for added safety and precision. Thus, the high usage of industrial automation in healthcare sector will expected to create immense opportunities for the market growth.

Some of the major players operating global Industrial Automation market are

Schneider Electric (France)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

ABB (U.S.)

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION. (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (U.S.)

Dwyer Instruments Ltd (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi, Ltd (Japan)

Stratasys (Israel)

WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

FANUC Corporation (Japan)

Yokogawa India Ltd (Japan)

Azbil Corporation (Japan)

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (U.S.)

Sensirion AG (Switzerland)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-industrial-automation-market

Segmentation: Industrial Automation Market

Type

Fixed Automation

Programmable Automation

Component

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision

Control Valves

Field Instruments

Human–Machine Interface

Industrial PC

Sensors

Industrial 3D Printing

Solution

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Functional Safety and Plant Asset Management (PAM)

Mode of Automation

Semi-automatic

Fully-automatic

End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Food & Beverages

Beverages & Distilleries

Dairy Processing

Bakery & Confectionary

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Oil & Fats

Other F&B End Users

Energy & Power

Automotive

Machine Manufacturing

Water & Wastewater treatmentt

Electronics & Semiconductors

Metals & Mining

Industrial Automation Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global industrial automation market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, component, solution, mode of automation and end-use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the industrial automation market report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the industrial automation market in terms of revenue and market share. This is mainly due to wide adoption of enabling technologies such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, big data and internet of things technology in this region.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to increasing industrialization and growing adoption of innovative industrial technologies in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

To Expand Your Knowledge Of The Market Analysis, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-automation-market

Drivers

Government initiatives for adoption of industrial automation

Governments in Asia-Pacific and Europe are supporting the adoption of industrial automation systems and technologies for the digitalization of their individual manufacturing industry. For instance, Chinese government capitalised $577 million in emerging industrial robots under its Made in China plan in 2019, In this plan, the government goals to improve the production capabilities of Chinese sector. Under its 5 year Robot Industry Development Plan, China strategies to develop best robot manufacturers which create around 8–10 industrial clusters. Furthermore, the U.K. government announced plans to spend about $180 million on its “Manufacturing Made Smarter” scheme In September 2020, which is intended to promote innovation and interconnectivity in the country’s manufacturing sector.

Increasing demand of automation solutions for safety compliance

Many industrial manufacturing procedures can be dangerous to humans. All over the manufacturing process, mechanical faults or human errors can result in deadly occurrences. As a result of this, the industrial automation industry must integrate safety measures to stop workplace accidents. Safety compliance automation products support in decreasing the danger of an accident. As a result, these safety instruments are manufactured to react reliably and swiftly. the International Standard Organization (ISO) and the Worldwide Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) manage international safety standards for machinery to assure product quality, worker safety, and technical compatibility of products and services.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Industrial Automation Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Industrial Automation Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Read the In-Depth PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-automation-market

Restraints/ Challenges

Issues associated with industrial automation

Lack of trained expertise or skilled professionals will pose a major challenge to the growth of the industrial automation market. Moreover, high initial capital investments will act as a major market restraint for the growth of the market. Furthermore, complications involved in the technical applications will further hider the growth rate of the industrial automation market.

This industrial automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the industrial automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Industrial Automation Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Industrial Automation Market, By Type Global Industrial Automation Market, By Component Global Industrial Automation Market, By Solution Global Industrial Automation Market, By Mode of Automation Global Industrial Automation Market, By End-use Industry Global Industrial Automation Market, By End User Global Industrial Automation Market, By Distribution Channel Global Industrial Automation Market, By Region Global Industrial Automation Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table of Contents, Click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-industrial-automation-market

Related Reports:



Industrial Lighting Market , By Light Source (LED Lighting, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting, Fluorescent Lighting and Others), Offering (Lamps and Luminaires, Control Systems and Services), Installation Type (New Installation, Replacement Installation and Retrofit Installation), Product (Industrial Linear Lighting, Spot Lighting, Flood Lighting/Area Lighting and High Bay Lighting), Application (Warehouse and Cold Storage, Factory and Production Lines, Outer Premises, Parking Areas, Hazardous Locations and Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-lighting-market

Industrial Access Control Market , By Component (Hardware, Software), Service (Installation and Integration, Support and Maintenance Services), Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Utilities, Machinery and Electronics, Chemical and Synthetics, Pulp & Paper, Steel and Metal, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-access-control-market

Industrial Valves Market , By Type (Gate Valve, Globe Valve, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Diaphragm Valve, Check Valve, Plug Valve, Pinch Valve, Needle Valve, Pressure Relief Valve and Others), Function (Isolation, Regulation, Safety Relief Valve, Special Purpose and Non-Return), Material (Ductile Iron, Carbon Steel, Plastic, Brass, Bronze, Copper, Aluminium and Others), Accessories (Hydraulic Filter, Power Cable, Mounting Screw and Bolts, Seal Kits, Dust Protection Cover and Others), Size (1 Inch to 6 Inch, 6 Inch to 12 Inch, 12 Inch to 24 Inch, 24 Inch to 48 Inch and Above 48 Inch), Application (Oil and Gas, Water and Waste Treatment, Chemical, Energy and Utilities, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Marine, Automotive, Metals and Mining, Paper and Pulp and Others) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-valves-market

Industrial Services Market , By Type (Engineering and Consulting, Installation and Commissioning, Operational Improvement and Maintenance), Application (Distributed Control System, Programmable Logic Controller, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Electric Motors and Drives, Valves and Actuators, Human Machine Interface, Manufacturing Execution System, Safety Systems, Industrial PC, Industrial 3D Printing, Industrial Robotics), End User (Oil and Gas, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Chemicals, Automotive, Water and Wastewater, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Energy and Power, Semiconductor and Electronics, Paper and Pulp, Metals and Mining, Aerospace, Others) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-services-market

Industrial Robots Market , By Type (Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robots), Industry (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals, Metals and Machinery, Food and Beverages, Precision Engineering and Optics, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Others), Technology (Motion Control and Drives Systems, Robotics Systems, Integrated Manufacturing Systems, Machine Vision Systems, Manufacturing Execution Systems, Programmable Logic Control System, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-robots-market

Industrial Display Market , By Type (Rugged Displays, Open Frame Monitors, Multi-Touch (P-Cap) Display, Front Display, USB Type-C Display, SDI Display, Rear Mount Display, Panel Mount Monitors, Marine Displays, Video Walls, Others), Panel Size (Upto 14 Inches, 14 Inches to 21 Inches, 21 to 40 Inches, 40 Inches and Above), Technology (LCD, LED, OLED, E-Paper Display), Communication Type (Serial, Ethernet, Mobile Network, Industrial Communication, RF/Zigbee/IR, Jason/MQTT, Others), Application (HMI, Remote Application, Interactive Display, Digital Signage, Imaging), Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Military & Avionics, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Transportation, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-display-market

Industrial Centrifuge Market , By Equipment Type (Sedimentation Centrifuge, Filtering Centrifuge), Mode of Operation (Batch Centrifuge, Continuous Centrifuge), Design (Horizontal Centrifuge, Vertical Centrifuge), End-User (Food and Beverages Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology Industry), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-centrifuges-market

Retail Automation Market , By Component (Hardware, Software), Type (Point of Sales, Barcode and RFID, Electronic Shelf Labels, Cameras, Autonomous Guided Vehicle, Automatic Storage and Retrieval System, Automated Conveyor, Warehouse Robotics, Others), Implementation (On-Store Premise, On-Warehouse), End User (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Single Item Stores, Petrol Pumps/Fuel Stations, Hospitality, Retail Pharmacies) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-retail-automation-market

Process Automation and Instrumentation Market , By Type (Process Automation and Process Instrumentation), Instrument [Field Instrument, Control Valve and Analyser), Communication Protocol (Wired Communication Protocol and Wireless Communication Protocol), Solution (Programmable Logic Controller, Distributed control System, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Human Machine Interface, Safety Automation, Advanced Process Control, Manufacturing Execution System), End Users (Chemicals, Energy and Power, Food and Beverages, Metals and Mining, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp and Paper, Water and Wastewater and Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-process-automation-instrumentation-market

Automation Testing Market , By Endpoint Interface (Mobile, Web, Desktop, Embedded Software), Component (Testing Types, Services), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Others) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automation-testing-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-