International Women’s Day, Gala Dinner by PCHS “Celebrating the Resilience”

Mr Baldev Mutta, CEO of PCHS with Women of Diverse backgrounds
International Women's Day by PCHS, Canada on 24th March 2023 - A celebration of the achievements and accomplishments of Women who have made a difference.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Women’s day (IWD) was held on 24th March at the Spirenza Banquet Hall – Brampton by PCHS, Canada celebrating the accomplishments of Women across the GTA. The event impressed upon various women's achievements and roles from a socio-economic context, where gender parity is still a distant dream. The Gala Dinner was a captivating evening showcasing the stories and trials of Women who have made a meaningful difference to society with their resilience and determination. The Event was attended by the Who's Who of the Peel Region.
Mr Baldev Mutta, the CEO of the organization, said, “Women have been the bedrock of society since time immemorial. They have inspired generations, icons, and ideas to great heights. We are indebted to them and extend our wholehearted support to their various initiatives in making the world a better place today”.
He added, “The IWD event reflects our commitment towards women and women’s rights in a prominent male bastion - we have been hosting this event for the past two decades. I am happy that a lot has been achieved in this brief period but we still have a long way to go. True inclusion of women requires equitable action by all”. Mr Mutta has been the backbone of social & women's rights in Canada establishing PCHS in 1990 as a community development project. It is now a nonprofit, charitable, accredited health service provider focusing on the well-being of women, families, individuals & communities. PCHS has grown from a 2 person organization into a 100 plus employee and volunteer entity, where women play a prominent role in every facet of the organization. The IWD evening was organized by the in-house women's team - a testimony to their skills and creative flair.
Mr Mutta who will soon be relinquishing his CEO duties soon - has already charted out plans for his next venture, whereby the IWD event will be organized under that venture “The next one will be different, on a bigger scale and involve an international audience”
The United Nations officially recognized the IWD in 1977. PCHS has branches in Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Melbourne(Australia) and Punjab (India). PCHS is accredited by the CARF international- one of the most rigorous and recognized standards of excellence in service quality and best practices.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.