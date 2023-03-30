Award-winning Independent Science Fiction Feature Film THE WARM SEASON to Screen at the 2023 Milwaukee Film Festival

Poster for award-winning Independent Science Fiction Feature Film THE WARM SEASON Milwaukee Film Festival laurel Cast & crew of award-winning indie sci-fi feature film THE WARM SEASON photo by Big Mood Photography

The Milwaukee Film Festival in-person screenings of THE WARM SEASON will be April 23 at 9:45pm at the Oriental Theatre & May 4 at 7:30pm at the Times Cinema

To have THE WARM SEASON in this festival as one of only eight feature-length films selected is incredibly humbling and exciting.” — Screenwriter and Milwaukee-native Adam Seidel

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Independent Science Fiction Feature Film THE WARM SEASON Selected to Screen During the 15th Annual 2023 Milwaukee Film Festival -Each year at The Festival, Cream City Cinema celebrates the diversity and creativity of local talent through the medium of film-The award-winning indie sci-fi feature film The Warm Season has been selected to screen at the 15th Annual 2023 Milwaukee Film Festival, which runs from April 20 to May 4. Producers Julie Crosby and David Youse made the announcement following the full program lineup for Cream City Cinema made here . Written by Adam Seidel and directed by Janet Grillo, the story reveals how a woman's purpose is redefined when the extraterrestrial she encountered as a child returns to reclaim what was left behind.“To have The Warm Season in this festival as one of eight feature-length films selected is incredibly humbling and exciting,” said Milwaukee-native Adam Seidel, whose screenplay Apache recently won the 2023 Midwest Weirdfest Screenplay competition in Eau Claire, WI. “Being that I'm a playwright, it's always been a dream of mine to have a play I've written get produced in Milwaukee, but this somehow seems bigger to me, more important. Having grown up there, I know how big the festival is to Milwaukee and how much the city embraces it.”The Milwaukee Film Festival in-person screenings of The Warm Season will be on Sunday, April 23 at 9:45pm at the Oriental Theatre and on Thursday, May 4th at 7:30pm at the Times Cinema. Tickets and passes for the Milwaukee Film Festival are available at mkefilm.org/mff.The principal cast of the 98-minute feature, filmed on location in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and in Los Angeles, California, is Carie Kawa (Clive Sanada), Michael Esparza (Mann), Daniel Dorr (Mitch Smith), Cynthia Mace (Carlene Sanada), and Gregory Jbara (Sam Ringo). The female-driven production team includes Director Grillo, Director of Photography Sarah Brandes, Production Designer Tiffany Del Guidice, Set Decorator Katie Renault, Costume Designer Susie Ouderkirk, Executive Producer Kit Seidel, Composer Lillian Rebecca Mcdonough, Editor and Co-Producer Soojin Chung."This is one of the top 10 film festivals in the United States,” said Crosby, founding partner of Cromono International. “When David and I knew we wanted to produce a sci-fi film like none other, Adam, an award-winning New York playwright with deep roots in the Milwaukee community, was our first call.”The Warm Season begins in 1967 with 12-year-old Clive playing in the New Mexican desert behind her family's remote motel, taking photos with her trusty Polaroid, when what appears to be a Mexican ranch hand mysteriously appears before her. But there is something odd about his behavior. His name is Mann, he's from another planet that is dying, and he's searching for a new place for his kind to live. As dark sedans swoop to capture him, Mann hands Clive a glowing orb, asks her to hide it, and promises he'll be back. Now it's 25 years later, and Clive's still waiting, struggling to keep the flailing motel afloat and her aging mother, Carlene, alive. Her husband, Mitch, urges Clive to sell the motel, restart their life and revive their love. But Clive holds onto the secret and the stone, too stuck in the past to pull herself into their future. And then Mann returns.The Warm Season won the “Festival Director’s Award” at the 2023 Boston SciFi Film Festival and the “Best Cinematography Award” at the 2023 Santa Fe Film Festival. The film also received the ReFrame Stamp for Gender Balanced Production, awarded to features that hire women or individuals of other underrepresented gender identities/expressions in four out of eight key roles, including writer, director, producer, lead, co-leads, and department heads.Visit thewarmseason.com to watch the official worldwide trailer and behind-the-scenes video. “CCAP” for Closed Caption will be included. Follow on Instagram: @TheWarmSeasonFilm; YouTube: @TheWarmSeason; and IMDb.

Trailer for award-winning independent science fiction feature film THE WARM SEASON