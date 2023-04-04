ONEUNITED BANK ANNOUNCES 13TH ANNUAL “I GOT BANK” CONTEST FOR YOUTH IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL FINANCIAL LITERACY MONTH

Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2023. The Bank will choose ten winners and award each winner a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by August 31, 2023. For more information, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.
Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank President and author of “I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money”, wrote the book when she discovered that there weren’t enough books geared toward educating urban youth about finances. “Given the current economic climate, it’s important for our community to get good with money,” states Ms. Williams. “Our contest and free e-book make it easy for families to teach their children how to build wealth and make financial literacy a core value in the Black community!”
The 2022 winners are Aida Anderson, 11, Cooper City, FL, Hahrin Vivian Chiang, 9, Santa Monica, CA, Kendyl Gray, 11, Reseda, CA, Liam Hughton, 9, Los Angeles, CA, Golden Littlejohn, 8, Knoxville, TN, Grayson Nevel, 9, Boston, MA, Ryllie Stephens, 12, Sarasota, FL, Zya Taylor, 12, Decatur, GA, Kordell White, 12, Sylmar, CA, and Lukas Wormack, 12, Plainfield, NJ.
“I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money” is published by The Beckham Publications Group, Inc. (Beckhamhouse). For more information about the official contest rules, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.
About OneUnited Bank
OneUnited Bank is the premier bank for urban communities, the largest Black-owned bank, the first Black internet bank and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Its mission is to provide affordable financial services to support economic development in urban communities and maintain superior financial performance to maximize shareholder value. OneUnited is an FDIC insured bank and an equal housing lender.
