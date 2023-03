Retired Dr. Lee Bazzarone Donates to Alliance for Haiti's Children

Retired Chiropractor and Humanitarian Supports Alliance for Haiti's Children with Generous Donation

VIENNA, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Retired Dr. Lee Bazzarone , a passionate humanitarian, has made a generous donation to the Alliance for Haiti's Children, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in Haiti.Dr. Bazzarone built a successful career as a chiropractor beginning in 1988, and is now pursuing new entrepreneurial endeavors and online initiatives. He is active in his church and has a heart for serving others. Dr. Bazzarone and his wife have volunteered for missions in Haiti, and he has a wealth of health knowledge and advice, as well as deep insight into how insurance works.The Alliance for Haiti's Children is committed to providing the children of Haiti with education, nutrition, and medical care. The organization works closely with local partners to identify areas of need and implement sustainable solutions."I am proud to support the Alliance for Haiti's Children and their important work," said Dr. Bazzarone. "I have seen firsthand the incredible impact that this organization has on the lives of Haitian children, and I am honored to contribute to their efforts."Dr. Bazzarone's donation will go towards supporting the Alliance for Haiti's Children's ongoing programs and initiatives. With his support, the organization will be able to continue providing vital resources and services to children in need.For more information about the Alliance for Haiti's Children, or to learn how you can support their work, visit their website at https://www.allhaitikids.org/ For more news and information and news about Retired Dr. Lee Bazzarone, visit his Linkedin page XXX