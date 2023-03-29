Governor Abbott Reappoints Rodríguez To State Board For Educator Certification

TEXAS, March 29 - March 29, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Alma D. Rodríguez Ed.D. to the State Board for Educator Certification for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. She serves as the Dean of a College of Education representative, which is a non-voting position and not subject to Senate confirmation. The Board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Alma D. Rodríguez Ed.D. of Brownsville is the dean of the College of Education and P-16 Integration and a professor at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Previously, she was a teacher and an assistant principal for Brownsville Independent School District. She is a member of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and the Texas Association of Colleges for Teacher Education. Rodríguez received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Master of Education in English as a Second Language from the University of Texas at Brownsville and Texas Southmost College and a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston.