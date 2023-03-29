Purple Melon consistently delivers fresh ideas that form unique brands, providing clients with custom, strategic design solutions. Its services include branding strategy, market positioning, tone of voice, value offering, differentiation, visual identity, logo system, colors, typography, graphic support, communication, packaging, website, presentation templates, and stationery. Purple Melon's methodology includes four phases: Overview, Stylescapes, Design, and Style Guide, ensuring that clients receive data-driven, practical designs that connect with their audience.

Purple Melon is a premier business branding and design agency that provides creative solutions for business owners who want to establish a unique and unforgettable brand identity. The company's name reflects its innovative spirit, which pushes the boundaries of original thought to create brands with a Purple Melon Perspective.

At Purple Melon, clients can expect to work with a team of world-class creatives and producers led by the founder and CEO, David Mansour. The team is passionate about delivering fresh ideas that translate into memorable brands that connect with modern consumers. With a focus on data-driven design, Purple Melon offers strategic solutions that go beyond aesthetics to create designs that connect with their audience.

The company offers various branding services, including branding strategy, market positioning, tone of voice, value offering, differentiation, visual identity, logo system, colors, typography, graphic support, communication, packaging, website, presentation templates, and stationery. Purple Melon's team of professionals brings creativity, knowledge, and excellence to every project, ensuring clients receive effective solutions for their business needs.

The Purple Melon team has developed a unique methodology that guarantees the best final result for each client. The process begins with discovery, where the group learns about the client's business goals, audience, and competition. The next step is stylescapes, where the team develops a brand's visual aesthetic, followed by the design phase, where the group presents the client with three initial concepts and color palette options.

In the style guide phase, the team crafts a document containing guidelines for the entire identity system, including brand information, logo usage, color palette, typography, and tone recommendations. In the messaging phase, the team develops the brand's primary tagline, campaign headline, and subhead concepts and creates a voice featured in the overall brand style guide. Finally, in the project delivery phase, clients receive all the files of their brand's visual identity project, finished for printing or digital vector use, along with a brand book containing best practices of use and application for their new brand.

At Purple Melon, clients can expect a collaborative, inspiring, and practical approach to branding that will exceed their expectations. Whether they need help with branding, advertising, packaging, or brand strategy, Purple Melon's experts are ready to add the special sauce to sweeten their bland business.

