Moving on and moving up: Italian model Desdemona Balzano invited to the upcoming Miami Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week shows in September 2023

Desdemona Balzano is rising from the ashes of a scandal and moving on to the next chapter as she prepares for upcoming shows.

Italian model Desdemona Balzano is excited to turn a new leaf as she moves beyond a past scandal that has been slow to die down. Some members of the popular Italian dating show “Uomini e Donne” of Maria De Filippi of the Mediaset group leaked private conversations between Balzano and a former participant. These conversations were recorded without authorization and then broadcast in order to harm her image and reputation.

Following the virality of the scandal, netizens quickly began demanding justice for Balzano, bringing attention to the affair to local and international audiences. She shares that she was and still is heartbroken and sad that “women who enjoy some visibility are the object of these vile attacks.” With her fans quickly coming to her defense, the involvement of her legal team, and the outpouring of support from friends, family, fans, and celebrities even in Hollywood, Balzano is ready to leave the gossip behind her and move on to bigger and better things.

With a newfound strength and perspective on life and the entertainment industry, Balzano is digging her heels deep into her modeling career and booking shows left and right. She is excited to share news of her invitations to the upcoming Miami Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week shows later in the year.

Speaking of her resolve to move on and move up, Balzano shares that she hopes to continue being an inspiration to her fans and upcoming models. Balzano is also thrilled to explore more facets of her career as she continues to connect with fans through her Instagram page. A quick glance at her social media reveals a balance between a focused professional digital creator and a fun and playful woman. So, with her eye on the goal and against all odds, Balzano continues to prove herself and showcase her talents to the world.

Balzano plans to take the industry by storm. She is currently focused on preparing for her upcoming shows and honing her skills to keep her growth consistent. Follow her on Instagram to learn more about her upcoming projects.

Media Contact

Paolo

Paolo Del Torres

Italy